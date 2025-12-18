Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region: explosions heard in the city
On December 18, Russian drones attacked Dnipro, causing explosions. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA confirmed the enemy UAV attack.
On Thursday, December 18, Russian drones attacked Dnipro - explosions were heard in the city. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Videos of drones flying over appeared on local Telegram channels. Local residents also reported explosions.
Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko confirmed the attack of enemy UAVs.
