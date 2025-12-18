Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region: explosions heard in the city

On Thursday, December 18, Russian drones attacked Dnipro - explosions were heard in the city. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Videos of drones flying over appeared on local Telegram channels. Local residents also reported explosions.

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko confirmed the attack of enemy UAVs.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, 4 injured and destruction are known,