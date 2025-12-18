$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 19544 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 18744 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 34019 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 27029 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16711 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17776 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13631 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26914 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11494 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region: explosions heard in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9706 views

On December 18, Russian drones attacked Dnipro, causing explosions. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA confirmed the enemy UAV attack.

Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region: explosions heard in the city

On Thursday, December 18, Russian drones attacked Dnipro - explosions were heard in the city. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Videos of drones flying over appeared on local Telegram channels. Local residents also reported explosions.

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko confirmed the attack of enemy UAVs.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, 4 injured and destruction are known,

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro