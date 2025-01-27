Russian Federation is gradually expanding its bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil River - British intelligence

Russian occupants are gradually expanding their bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to capture Dvorichne and Zakhidne.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in the social network X, UNN writes.

In the Kharkiv region of northern Ukraine, Russian troops are gradually expanding their bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River. The bridgehead was established in late November 2024, and since then, Russian troops have been tactically advancing in the area - the statement said.

British intelligence notes that Russia's focus in the area is the town of Dvorichna, which is being fought for by Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Russia is also competing for the town of Zakhidne, 4 km west of Oskil. Russia is almost certainly trying to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk, also located on the Oskil River, about 12 km south of the bridgehead. Russian forces already control supply lines to the east and south of the city and are likely trying to take control of the northern supply routes to the city - British intelligence says.

On January 16, the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, Viktor Tregubov, stated that as of that date, an attempt was underway to eliminate the Russian so-called “bridgehead” on the banks of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The spokesperson stated that it was not a bridgehead in the classical sensebut a certain number of enemy who managed to cross the river and are now hiding in the plantations. The defense forces are trying to catch them and fully regain control of the riverbank.