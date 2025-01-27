ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71546 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92164 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106691 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103451 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103728 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113405 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Russian Federation is gradually expanding its bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil River - British intelligence

Russian Federation is gradually expanding its bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil River - British intelligence

 • 28270 views

Russian troops are expanding their foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The occupiers are trying to capture Dvorichne and Zakhidne to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk.

Russian occupants are gradually expanding their bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The enemy is trying to capture Dvorichne and Zakhidne.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in the social network X, UNN writes.

In the Kharkiv region of northern Ukraine, Russian troops are gradually expanding their bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River. The bridgehead was established in late November 2024, and since then, Russian troops have been tactically advancing in the area

- the statement said.
Image

British intelligence notes that Russia's focus in the area is the town of Dvorichna, which is being fought for by Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Russia is also competing for the town of Zakhidne, 4 km west of Oskil. Russia is almost certainly trying to put pressure on the logistics center of Kupyansk, also located on the Oskil River, about 12 km south of the bridgehead. Russian forces already control supply lines to the east and south of the city and are likely trying to take control of the northern supply routes to the city

- British intelligence says.

Addendum

On January 16, the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, Viktor Tregubov, stated that as of that date, an attempt was underway to eliminate the Russian so-called “bridgehead” on the banks of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. The spokesperson stated that it was not a bridgehead in the classical sensebut a certain number of enemy who managed to cross the river and are now hiding in the plantations. The defense forces are trying to catch them and fully regain control of the riverbank. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

