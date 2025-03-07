Occupiers forced 3.5 million Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports under the threat of property confiscation - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia forcibly issued 3.5 million Russian passports to local residents. Refusal to obtain a Russian passport threatens property confiscation and restrictions on access to basic services.
Moscow is actively pursuing a policy of violent Russification in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Under the threat of property confiscation, the Russian authorities have forced over 3.5 million Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports. This is reported in the summary of the UK Ministry of Defence, writes UNN.
Details
As noted in the summary, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated on March 4 that Russia has completed the issuance of passports to Ukrainians living in the illegally occupied territory of Ukraine. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, stated that 3.5 million Russian passports have been issued to Ukrainians in the occupied territory, which is more than the 2.8 million reported in March 2024.
According to British intelligence, Russia conditions the receipt of Russian passports on access to services in the occupied regions, including social services, healthcare, and financial services. Having a Russian passport also obliges one to conscription into the Russian army. Ukrainians without a Russian passport also face the threat of property confiscation by the authorities.
Russia's efforts to ensure governance in the illegally occupied territory, as well as to coerce Ukrainians into obtaining Russian passports, indicate the unwavering commitment of the highest leadership of Russia to the policy of Russification and its implementation
