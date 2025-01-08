Invaders in the occupied territories will prohibit Ukrainians without Russian passports to marry

In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainians without Russian passports will be prohibited from registering marriages starting February 5. In addition, from 2025, the occupiers plan to forcibly deport those who have not changed their citizenship to Russian. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

The Kremlin has hit another low point in its attempt to fully assimilate the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Starting February 5, Ukrainians who have not received a Russian passport or changed their citizenship will not be able to legalize their relations - the CNS said in a statement.

In addition, in accordance with the new occupation norms of Putin's law "On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation," starting in 2025, the enemy will apply an expulsion regime to foreigners and stateless persons who do not have legal grounds for staying in Russia (including the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine).

It is noted that police officers, as part of the so-called state control over migrants, have the right to access housing and other premises where Ukrainians who have not changed their citizenship actually live.

Previously

It was reported that starting February 5, a new register for Ukrainians without Russian passports will be launched on the TOT . They will be banned from using banks, registering real estate and driving vehicles without Russian documents.

Starting from March, occupants in TOT will consider Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian ones as “migrants” - CNS