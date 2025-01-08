Invaders in the occupied territories will prohibit Ukrainians without Russian passports to marry

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 47157 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126898 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134557 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133812 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130105 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128809 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 33562 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 95541 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101570 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170686 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180751 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128809 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130105 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142736 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134370 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151571 views
Actual
Invaders in the occupied territories will prohibit Ukrainians without Russian passports to marry

Invaders in the occupied territories will prohibit Ukrainians without Russian passports to marry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21325 views

Starting February 5, it will be forbidden to register a marriage without a Russian passport in the occupied territories. Starting in 2025, the occupiers plan to forcibly deport Ukrainians who have not obtained Russian citizenship.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainians without Russian passports will be prohibited from registering marriages starting February 5. In addition, from 2025, the occupiers plan to forcibly deport those who have not changed their citizenship to Russian. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

The Kremlin has hit another low point in its attempt to fully assimilate the population of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Starting February 5, Ukrainians who have not received a Russian passport or changed their citizenship will not be able to legalize their relations

- the CNS said in a statement.

In addition, in accordance with the new occupation norms of Putin's law "On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation," starting in 2025, the enemy will apply an expulsion regime to foreigners and stateless persons who do not have legal grounds for staying in Russia (including the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine).

It is noted that police officers, as part of the so-called state control over migrants, have the right to access housing and other premises where Ukrainians who have not changed their citizenship actually live.

Previously 

It was reported that starting February 5, a new register for Ukrainians without Russian passports will be launched on the TOT . They will be banned from using banks, registering real estate and driving vehicles without Russian documents.

Starting from March, occupants in TOT will consider Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian ones as “migrants” - CNS03.01.25, 03:02 • 81071 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

