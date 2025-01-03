Starting from March, occupants in TOT will consider Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian ones as “migrants” - CNS

The Russian invaders have "legalized" repressions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine against civilians who have not exchanged their Ukrainian passports for Russian ones. As early as March, the occupiers will have the "right" to break into the homes of such citizens. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

The Russians have "legalized" repressions against Ukrainian civilians in the TOT... Police officers will have the right to access housing and other premises where such "foreigners" actually live as part of the so-called state control over migrants. In reality, these are the "migrants" who have not exchanged their Ukrainian passports for Russian ones, - the statement said.

The new law adopted in Russia, which will allow police to enter the homes of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, will come into force on March 5, the National Center for National Security added.

Addendum

The Center reminded that the Kremlin is intensifying repressions against the civilian population of Ukraine - as of January 1, 2025, the occupiers deprived those Ukrainians who refused to change their citizenship of their basic rights. In particular, it is about restricting access to vital medicines for patients with cardiovascular diseases, asthmatics and diabetics.

