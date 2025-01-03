Starting from March, occupants in TOT will consider Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian ones as “migrants” - CNS

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156173 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132024 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139329 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168279 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Actual
Starting from March, occupants in TOT will consider Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian ones as “migrants” - CNS

Starting from March, occupants in TOT will consider Ukrainians who have not exchanged their passports for Russian ones as “migrants” - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 81072 views

Starting March 5, the occupiers will have the right to enter the homes of Ukrainians in the TOT who have not changed their passports to Russian ones. Such citizens will be considered “migrants” and will be deprived of their basic rights starting in 2025.

The Russian invaders have "legalized" repressions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine against civilians who have not exchanged their Ukrainian passports for Russian ones. As early as March, the occupiers will have the "right" to break into the homes of such citizens. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

The Russians have "legalized" repressions against Ukrainian civilians in the TOT... Police officers will have the right to access housing and other premises where such "foreigners" actually live as part of the so-called state control over migrants. In reality, these are the "migrants" who have not exchanged their Ukrainian passports for Russian ones,

- the statement said.

The new law adopted in Russia, which will allow police to enter the homes of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, will come into force on March 5, the National Center for National Security added.

Addendum

The Center reminded that the Kremlin is intensifying repressions against the civilian population of Ukraine - as of January 1, 2025, the occupiers deprived those Ukrainians who refused to change their citizenship of their basic rights. In particular, it is about restricting access to vital medicines for patients with cardiovascular diseases, asthmatics and diabetics.

Occupants take 119 schoolchildren from Mariupol to St. Petersburg for “re-education” - Resistance03.01.25, 01:06 • 27393 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising