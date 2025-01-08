Zelenskyy discusses tougher sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet with OSCE chief

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150684 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129172 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136669 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173063 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111008 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165568 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104524 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131577 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 48703 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101436 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103650 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173053 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182401 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132599 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143484 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135057 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152204 views
Zelenskyy discusses tougher sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet with OSCE chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31474 views

The President of Ukraine meets with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen to discuss strengthening sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet. Finland provides Ukraine with 26 defense aid packages worth €2.3 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

Details

On January 1, Finland's one-year chairmanship of the OSCE began. Zelenskyy noted that Elina Valtonen made her first visit to Ukraine in this position, and this is an important symbol of support for our country. Finland has provided 26 defense assistance packages totaling more than €2.3 billion.

"Special attention was paid to strengthening sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, which allows the aggressor state to finance the war. Elina Valtonen also emphasized that Russia is using the shadow fleet to undermine the marginal price of oil, and it also poses a real threat to the environment," the statement said.

Valtonen noted that as Finland and as the country holding the OSCE chairmanship, she will do everything to achieve a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

"Ukraine will remain a priority for the entire Organization," she assured.

Zelenskyy also noted Finland's participation in the first Peace Summit and thematic conferences following its results.

"We are counting on your leadership and chairmanship of the OSCE. And I want to discuss with you and your team what the OSCE can do for Ukraine, first of all for our children, for our warriors, for our heroic people who are held in Russian prisons," the President said.

During the meeting, they discussed preparations for a special enhanced meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the celebration this year of the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, the document on the basis of which the Organization was established. The principles of this act are also the basis of the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan.

The Foreign Minister noted that she supports the "peace through strength" approach and Ukraine's right to self-defense in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy: Shadow fleet brought Russia more profit than Ukraine received aid from partners28.10.24, 21:56 • 29440 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
finlandFinland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

