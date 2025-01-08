Zelenskyy discusses tougher sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet with OSCE chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

On January 1, Finland's one-year chairmanship of the OSCE began. Zelenskyy noted that Elina Valtonen made her first visit to Ukraine in this position, and this is an important symbol of support for our country. Finland has provided 26 defense assistance packages totaling more than €2.3 billion.

"Special attention was paid to strengthening sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, which allows the aggressor state to finance the war. Elina Valtonen also emphasized that Russia is using the shadow fleet to undermine the marginal price of oil, and it also poses a real threat to the environment," the statement said.

Valtonen noted that as Finland and as the country holding the OSCE chairmanship, she will do everything to achieve a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

"Ukraine will remain a priority for the entire Organization," she assured.

Zelenskyy also noted Finland's participation in the first Peace Summit and thematic conferences following its results.

"We are counting on your leadership and chairmanship of the OSCE. And I want to discuss with you and your team what the OSCE can do for Ukraine, first of all for our children, for our warriors, for our heroic people who are held in Russian prisons," the President said.

During the meeting, they discussed preparations for a special enhanced meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the celebration this year of the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, the document on the basis of which the Organization was established. The principles of this act are also the basis of the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan.

The Foreign Minister noted that she supports the "peace through strength" approach and Ukraine's right to self-defense in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression.

