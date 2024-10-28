Zelenskyy: Shadow fleet brought Russia more profit than Ukraine received aid from partners
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy says that Russia's profits from the shadow fleet exceeded the entire amount of support for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls for effective sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has received more profit from the shadow fleet than Ukraine has received aid since the beginning of the full-scale war. He said this during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, UNN reports .
Russia's shadowy fleet has brought it more money than all the support Ukraine has received since the start of the full-scale war. The question of the effectiveness of sanctions can help us the most
Recall
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has called for effective sanctions against Russia's “shadow fleet”. He emphasized that Russia continues to earn billions from energy exports, financing its military machine.