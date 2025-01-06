Estonian navy commander says neither rf nor Ukraine dominate the Black Sea

In the traditional understanding of naval warfare, neither Russia nor Ukraine have dominance in the Black Sea. This was stated by Ivo Värk, commander of the Estonian Navy, reports UNN with reference to ERR.

Details

“Today, the entire Black Sea can be considered a disputed maritime territory where both sides actually have a certain degree of freedom of action,” Värk said on air on ETV.

He noted that this leeway is obviously more near the coast.

“Both sides have their own air defenses, sea mines and shore support for various weapons systems,” the Estonian naval commander added.

Supplement

The UK Ministry of Defense reported in December that the overall tempo of rf maritime operations in the Black Sea remains low due to Ukraine's successful actions.

In 2023, Zelensky reportedthat Ukraine was able to seize the initiative from russia in the Black Sea.

DIU confirms destruction of two Russian helicopters by naval drones near Crimea