Estonian navy commander says neither rf nor Ukraine dominate the Black Sea

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145874 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126498 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134170 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163481 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129663 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128338 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128338 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 30735 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 30735 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 92828 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92828 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 101165 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101165 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191253 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180490 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180490 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128338 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134283 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134283 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151483 views
Estonian navy commander says neither rf nor Ukraine dominate the Black Sea

Estonian navy commander says neither rf nor Ukraine dominate the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29684 views

Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Värk said there is no dominance of any side in the Black Sea. Both sides have freedom of action close to the coast with air defense, mines and shore support.

In the traditional understanding of naval warfare, neither Russia nor Ukraine have dominance in the Black Sea. This was stated by Ivo Värk, commander of the Estonian Navy, reports UNN with reference to ERR.

Details

“Today, the entire Black Sea can be considered a disputed maritime territory where both sides actually have a certain degree of freedom of action,” Värk said on air on ETV.

He noted that this leeway is obviously more near the coast.

“Both sides have their own air defenses, sea mines and shore support for various weapons systems,” the Estonian naval commander added.

Supplement

The UK Ministry of Defense reported in December that the overall tempo of rf maritime operations in the Black Sea remains low due to Ukraine's successful actions.  

In 2023, Zelensky reportedthat Ukraine was able to seize the initiative from russia in the Black Sea.

DIU confirms destruction of two Russian helicopters by naval drones near Crimea02.01.2025, 12:20 • 26468 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

