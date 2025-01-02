DIU confirms destruction of two Russian helicopters by naval drones near Crimea

Missile-equipped Magura V5 naval drones in the Black Sea destroyed two Russian helicopters, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"According to the updated data, as a result of a successful operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in the Black Sea near the temporarily occupied Crimea on December 31, 2024, the special forces of the Group 13 unit destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters using Magura V5 missiles equipped with marine drones. According to preliminary information, the crews of these enemy aircraft were also eliminated," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on social media.

Another Russian helicopter, according to the GUR, "was hit by fire and managed to land damaged.

