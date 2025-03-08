British intelligence assessed the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on March 7
British intelligence reports a large-scale multi-axis strike by the Russian Federation using 35 cruise missiles and over 100 drones. The attacks are aimed at Ukraine's energy sector to demoralize the population.
Russia carried out its largest multi-axis long-range aviation strike on Ukraine on the night of March 6 to 7, 2025. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defence based on intelligence data, reports UNN.
Details
"Overnight 06-07 March, Russia conducted its largest multi-axis Long Range Aviation (LRA) strike package of 2025. Alongside up to 35 As-23a KODIAK (X-101) Air Launched Cruise Missiles, Russia also launched Land Attack Cruise Missiles from Black Sea Fleet vessels alongside Short Range Ballistic Missiles and more than 100 One Way Attack UAVs, all of which serve to complicate and saturate Ukrainian Air Defence efforts," reports British intelligence.
British intelligence reports that Russia continues to strike a number of targets, including the Ukrainian energy sector, primarily targeting gas infrastructure, seeking to use the winter period to demoralize the civilian population and weaken the Ukrainian economy.
"KODIAK (X-101) remains the pace setter for Russian large scale strike packages, with a number of lower-intensity strikes this year allowing a slow replenishment in the stocks of Russia's premier precision guided munition. Rebuilding its stockpile enables LRA to sit ready to conduct strikes such as these with little to no notice, at a time of Russia's choosing," the report states.
Supplement
Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of March 7 with 67 missiles of various types and 194 drones, 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down, for the first time in repelling the attack, French Mirage-2000 participated alongside F-16s.