The Russian Federation has used cruise missile carriers against Ukraine for the third time since the beginning of the year - Navy
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has carried out the third cruise missile attack since the beginning of the year from the Black Sea, launching nearly two dozen missiles. In total, the enemy attacked with 67 missiles and 194 drones, of which 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down.
Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have used cruise missile carriers against Ukraine for the third time. This means that the occupiers are not using them actively, but the attack has become the most massive this year. This was stated by the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, reports UNN.
The Russians used their usual tactic of coming out of the bay, striking, and returning. To say that the event is something out of the ordinary, certainly not this one, but in any case, we have the third use of cruise missile carriers since the beginning of the year. Once in January, once in February, and now. So to say that they are using them actively, definitely not, but since the beginning of the year, this has probably become the most massive use, they launched almost two dozen missiles from the Black Sea area.
He noted that last year there was also no significant activity observed.
"So to say that the situation is changing sharply - no," - said Pletenchuk.
Supplement
The Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine has once again come under attack from Russian missiles and drones, causing serious damage to energy and gas infrastructure.
The facilities of the Naftogaz Group have again - for the seventeenth time - been attacked by the enemy, damaging production capacities for gas extraction.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 67 missiles of various types and 194 drones, 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down, for the first time in repelling the attack, French Mirage-2000 participated along with F-16.