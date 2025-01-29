The Russian army's strategic bomber depot in Anglesey has suffered significant damage after an attack by the Defense Forces. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The report says that on January 8, 2025, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles struck the Kristal oil depot in Russia, 8 km from the Engels-2 air base. The strike caused large-scale fires in the storage area of fuels and lubricants in the warehouse, which took several days to extinguish.

According to British intelligence, another attack on the Krystal oil depot was carried out on the night of January 14, which again caused a fire and additional damage to the facility's infrastructure.

Analysis of the images from January 21, 2025 revealed 4 estimated destroyed fuel and lubricant tanks and 10 estimated damaged fuel and lubricant tanks.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Kombinat Kristall oil depot in Engels, Saratov region. The facility provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield with Russian strategic aviation.