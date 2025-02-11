The most famous UFO images in history: a secret that has been hidden for more than 30 years is revealed

In August 1990, in the village of Calvin, Scotland, two men witnessed an incredible phenomenon - they saw a giant diamond-shaped aircraft hovering in the sky with no visible means of propulsion. The photographs they took of the object became one of the most famous UFO images in history, but the whole story around them remained a mystery for more than three decades. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

One August evening in 1990, two men walking in the wastelands around Calvin, a township in Perth and Kinross, claimed to have seen a giant diamond-shaped airplane flying overhead. It had no means of propulsion and left no smoke plume; it was silent and static, as if frozen in time. Frightened, the men fell to the ground and then hid behind a tree. Later, a Harrier fighter jet appeared in the field of view of the tourists, circling over the "diamond" as if to figure out where to strike it. One of the men took a series of photos just before the strange aircraft took off vertically and disappeared.

Craig Lindsay was a press officer at the Royal Air Force base at Pitreavy Castle in Dunfermline, 50 miles away, when the Daily Record contacted him a few days later. The tourists sent six photos of the "diamond" to the newspaper and told their story that August evening. The Record's photo editor Andy Allen sent Lindsey the best ones.

Lindsay had never seen such a clear photo of a suspected UFO, so he forwarded the picture to the Ministry of Defense (MoD), which told him to ask Record to send the remaining five photos and their negatives. The DoD also instructed him to call the tourists, which he did. One of them told Lindsey the whole story: "the 'rhombus,' the plane, how it eerily flew without sound and accelerated without any apparent fuel.

The Ministry of Defense ordered Lindsey to leave the case with them.

In the fall of that year, Lindsey attended another meeting in London. During the lunch break, he went for a walk around the MoD offices and saw something familiar. "There, on the wall in front of me, was a big, poster-sized printout of the best of them [the photos]. So I talked to the guys who were there and asked them what other photos they had." The ministry staff placed the other photos on the windowsill. The pictures showed a Harrier aircraft moving from the right side of the frame to the left, while the diamond did not move an inch.

He asked some experts who had examined the photos. They told him there was no evidence of forgery, but they didn't know what the "diamond" was. "I gradually forgot about it," Lindsey says. "Nothing came of the first request... I assumed everyone had just forgotten." The Record did not publish the story, the tourists never spoke publicly about the photos, and the images were not seen by the public for 32 years.

David Clarke, a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, learned about UFOs in Kelvic in 1996 when Nick Pope, a former MoD civil servant, published a book on ufology, Open Skies, Closed Minds. Pope is sometimes referred to as "the real Fox Mulder" because of his work in the Defense Department's "UFO Unit.

Until 2009, he used his encyclopedic knowledge of UFOs to oversee the publication of thousands of UFO documents for the National Archives. Among the papers was a photocopied drawing of a diamond-shaped shape next to an airplane. Next to the sketch was a note intended for the defense ministers in Margaret Thatcher's office.

Clarke tried to track down the source of the photo, but came up with a dead end. He called the Record and spoke to the news editor and the picture editor, but they said they could find no trace of Calvin's photos and no one at the paper remembered them.

"I just thought at the time that maybe the best explanation for why the Daily Record didn't publish it is that they realized it was a prank," Clarke says.

In 2018, he hit a gold mine: he discovered that the Defense Department had failed to redact the name of a former official from its military intelligence division. "If there was a UFO investigator, it was him," Clark says.

He does not reveal the identity of the investigator, but says he had an unusual name: "I just typed it into the internet... and, lo and behold, I was on his LinkedIn page. A few minutes later I was calling him.

Clarke asked the former UFO hunter if he had seen anything "really unexplainable" during his time at the Ministry of Defense. The intelligence officer immediately recalled "a couple of poachers in Scotland" who photographed a strange object in 1990 and sent the photos to the Record. The officer told Clarke that the photos had caused a stir in the ministry and that they knew what the object was: an experimental ship belonging to the United States.