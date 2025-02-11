The most famous UFO images in history: a secret that has been hidden for more than 30 years is revealed

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42017 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87553 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101684 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102484 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116832 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158836 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103064 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92547 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63779 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100147 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124804 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158853 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149172 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181357 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105911 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136587 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138398 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166354 views
Actual
The most famous UFO images in history: a secret that has been hidden for more than 30 years is revealed

The most famous UFO images in history: a secret that has been hidden for more than 30 years is revealed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50792 views

In 1990, two men photographed a mysterious diamond-shaped object in the sky over Scotland. 32 years later, a former intelligence officer revealed that it was an experimental American airplane.

In August 1990, in the village of Calvin, Scotland, two men witnessed an incredible phenomenon - they saw a giant diamond-shaped aircraft hovering in the sky with no visible means of propulsion. The photographs they took of the object became one of the most famous UFO images in history, but the whole story around them remained a mystery for more than three decades. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

One August evening in 1990, two men walking in the wastelands around Calvin, a township in Perth and Kinross, claimed to have seen a giant diamond-shaped airplane flying overhead. It had no means of propulsion and left no smoke plume; it was silent and static, as if frozen in time. Frightened, the men fell to the ground and then hid behind a tree. Later, a Harrier fighter jet appeared in the field of view of the tourists, circling over the "diamond" as if to figure out where to strike it. One of the men took a series of photos just before the strange aircraft took off vertically and disappeared.

Craig Lindsay was a press officer at the Royal Air Force base at Pitreavy Castle in Dunfermline, 50 miles away, when the Daily Record contacted him a few days later. The tourists sent six photos of the "diamond" to the newspaper and told their story that August evening. The Record's photo editor Andy Allen sent Lindsey the best ones.

Lindsay had never seen such a clear photo of a suspected UFO, so he forwarded the picture to the Ministry of Defense (MoD), which told him to ask Record to send the remaining five photos and their negatives. The DoD also instructed him to call the tourists, which he did. One of them told Lindsey the whole story: "the 'rhombus,' the plane, how it eerily flew without sound and accelerated without any apparent fuel.

The Ministry of Defense ordered Lindsey to leave the case with them. 

More than 700 UFO reports: Pentagon report declassified17.11.24, 04:01 • 21559 views

In the fall of that year, Lindsey attended another meeting in London. During the lunch break, he went for a walk around the MoD offices and saw something familiar. "There, on the wall in front of me, was a big, poster-sized printout of the best of them [the photos]. So I talked to the guys who were there and asked them what other photos they had." The ministry staff placed the other photos on the windowsill. The pictures showed a Harrier aircraft moving from the right side of the frame to the left, while the diamond did not move an inch.

He asked some experts who had examined the photos. They told him there was no evidence of forgery, but they didn't know what the "diamond" was. "I gradually forgot about it," Lindsey says. "Nothing came of the first request... I assumed everyone had just forgotten." The Record did not publish the story, the tourists never spoke publicly about the photos, and the images were not seen by the public for 32 years.

David Clarke, a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, learned about UFOs in Kelvic in 1996 when Nick Pope, a former MoD civil servant, published a book on ufology, Open Skies, Closed Minds. Pope is sometimes referred to as "the real Fox Mulder" because of his work in the Defense Department's "UFO Unit.

Until 2009, he used his encyclopedic knowledge of UFOs to oversee the publication of thousands of UFO documents for the National Archives. Among the papers was a photocopied drawing of a diamond-shaped shape next to an airplane. Next to the sketch was a note intended for the defense ministers in Margaret Thatcher's office. 

Clarke tried to track down the source of the photo, but came up with a dead end. He called the Record and spoke to the news editor and the picture editor, but they said they could find no trace of Calvin's photos and no one at the paper remembered them.

"I just thought at the time that maybe the best explanation for why the Daily Record didn't publish it is that they realized it was a prank," Clarke says.

July 2: World UFO Day, Day of the Taxman of Ukraine02.07.24, 06:09 • 120132 views

In 2018, he hit a gold mine: he discovered that the Defense Department had failed to redact the name of a former official from its military intelligence division. "If there was a UFO investigator, it was him," Clark says.

He does not reveal the identity of the investigator, but says he had an unusual name: "I just typed it into the internet... and, lo and behold, I was on his LinkedIn page. A few minutes later I was calling him.

Clarke asked the former UFO hunter if he had seen anything "really unexplainable" during his time at the Ministry of Defense. The intelligence officer immediately recalled "a couple of poachers in Scotland" who photographed a strange object in 1990 and sent the photos to the Record. The officer told Clarke that the photos had caused a stir in the ministry and that they knew what the object was: an experimental ship belonging to the United States. 

15.09.23, 17:02 • 211564 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
scotlandScotland
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
nasaNASA

Contact us about advertising