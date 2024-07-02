July 2: World UFO Day, Day of the Taxman of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Today, on July 2, everyone who believes in the existence of intelligent beings in the depths of space can join in celebrating World UFO Day. On July 2, 1947, on the outskirts of the town of Roswell in the US state of New Mexico, a local farmer discovered metal fragments of what he thought was a strange object in his field.
On July 2, 1947, on the outskirts of the town of Roswell in the US state of New Mexico, a local farmer discovered metal fragments of what he thought was a strange object in his field. The man contacted the military, who thoroughly examined the area, collected and removed all the debris.
Later, the authorities did not provide comprehensive information about the incident. This gave rise to rumors that a flying saucer had crashed in the desert.
This gave rise to the emergence of ufology, a pseudoscience that tries to explain various mysterious phenomena in terms of the existence of aliens and extraterrestrial intelligence.
In Ukraine, employees of the State Tax Service are celebrating their professional holiday today.
The event was launched in 2005, but in 2013 it was replaced by the Day of the Tax and Customs Officer of Ukraine, which was celebrated in March. The Day of the Tax Officer of Ukraine was revived in 2020.
The formation of independent tax authorities in Ukraine began in 1990, when the Law on the State Tax Service was adopted.
The main tasks of the State Tax Service are to control tax revenues to budgets and state trust funds, control the production and circulation of alcohol, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, fuel, combat tax law violations, etc.
Since 1995, the International Sports Journalists' Day has been celebrated on July 2.
It was on July 2, 1924, that the Sports Press Association was established in Paris, bringing together more than 150 journalists' unions. It later included representatives of news agencies, online publications, television, radio, and sports club press services.
Many sports journalists and commentators are either former athletes or fans.
Bill Simmons, the world's best sports journalist from the United States, had a salary of about a million dollars a year.
According to the church calendar, today is the Laying of the Robe to the Blessed Virgin Mary in Vlacherna.
According to legend, two brothers found the robe of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Nazareth and brought it to the town of Vlachernae near Constantinople. The ceremonial laying of the robe in the church, which was built for this occasion, took place in 458.
Arseniy and Maria celebrate their name days today.