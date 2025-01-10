He will definitely come to Europe: Zelenskyy explains why Putin should be “hurt”

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 13147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138303 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122431 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130469 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131112 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109792 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159963 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124226 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122675 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66643 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 81056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138288 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187928 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177280 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122695 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140978 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132772 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150167 views
He will definitely come to Europe: Zelenskyy explains why Putin should be “hurt”

He will definitely come to Europe: Zelenskyy explains why Putin should be “hurt”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47757 views

The President of Ukraine said that ceding the territories to Russia would allow it to prepare for a new attack on Europe. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for security guarantees and the impossibility of recognizing the occupied territories.

Russia's territorial concessions will allow it to attack again in the future, not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. The people of Russia and Putin himself should feel why they should not go to a new wave of war next time. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24, UNN reports.

"The problem with Putin is that if he doesn't understand... that he should be hurt, hurt for this war. It is painful and expensive. He must feel, and his people must also feel, why next time he shouldn't go with a new wave of war, that it will be very painful if they take such steps. If we just sit down for talks today and give the territories to Putin, he will just rub his hands and say: "We are preparing, we need a year or two... we need a couple of years and we will come with a new wave." He will definitely come to Europe," Zelensky said.

According to him, Putin wants to go down in history as a man who takes land, who has a state that no one can defeat.

"This is his sick desire, this is a fact. That is why we constantly emphasize that we cannot simply give in to Putin. We need security guarantees. We cannot simply recognize the occupation of the territory. Of course, we cannot legally define the territories, otherwise he will go further, to other states. His goal is to influence the entire European continent," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine needs to be given security guarantees that will not allow Putin to come to Ukraine again with war. According to him, Ukraine's dream is to receive such guarantees and end the war this year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

