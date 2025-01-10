He will definitely come to Europe: Zelenskyy explains why Putin should be “hurt”

Russia's territorial concessions will allow it to attack again in the future, not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. The people of Russia and Putin himself should feel why they should not go to a new wave of war next time. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24, UNN reports.

"The problem with Putin is that if he doesn't understand... that he should be hurt, hurt for this war. It is painful and expensive. He must feel, and his people must also feel, why next time he shouldn't go with a new wave of war, that it will be very painful if they take such steps. If we just sit down for talks today and give the territories to Putin, he will just rub his hands and say: "We are preparing, we need a year or two... we need a couple of years and we will come with a new wave." He will definitely come to Europe," Zelensky said.

According to him, Putin wants to go down in history as a man who takes land, who has a state that no one can defeat.

"This is his sick desire, this is a fact. That is why we constantly emphasize that we cannot simply give in to Putin. We need security guarantees. We cannot simply recognize the occupation of the territory. Of course, we cannot legally define the territories, otherwise he will go further, to other states. His goal is to influence the entire European continent," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine needs to be given security guarantees that will not allow Putin to come to Ukraine again with war. According to him, Ukraine's dream is to receive such guarantees and end the war this year.