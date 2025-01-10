Jude Law to play young Putin in political thriller The Kremlin's Magician

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15179 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138768 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122677 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166126 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109820 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160185 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104328 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73496 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124561 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123027 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68301 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82790 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138768 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188148 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177481 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123027 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124561 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141062 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132857 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150238 views
Actual
Jude Law to play young Putin in political thriller The Kremlin's Magician

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38314 views

British actor Jude Law will play the role of Putin in the movie The Kremlin's Magician. The film will tell the story of the Russian dictator's early career in the 90s.

British actor Jude Law will play Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the movie "The Kremlin's Magician," UNN reports citing Deadline.

"I say this hesitantly because I haven't really started working on the role yet. I mean, I've already started, but right now it's like climbing Everest, so I'm standing at the foot of the mountain and looking up, thinking: "Oh, my God, what did I say?". That's how I often feel when I say yes. I thought: "Oh, my God, how am I going to do this?" But in any case, it's up to me to decide," the actor told Deadline in an interview .

According to the publication, it is a role in Olivier Assayas' new film The Kremlin Magician. Lowe will play Putin at the beginning of his managerial career.

Add

"The Kremlin's Magician is a political thriller based on the book by Italian writer Giuliano and Empoli. The movie takes place in the early 90s in Russia. 

However, the main character is a television producer Vadim Baranov, who becomes a political strategist for Vladimir Putin and concentrates enormous influence in his hands. The prototype of Baranov is considered to be former Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World

Contact us about advertising