Jude Law to play young Putin in political thriller The Kremlin's Magician

British actor Jude Law will play Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the movie "The Kremlin's Magician," UNN reports citing Deadline.

"I say this hesitantly because I haven't really started working on the role yet. I mean, I've already started, but right now it's like climbing Everest, so I'm standing at the foot of the mountain and looking up, thinking: "Oh, my God, what did I say?". That's how I often feel when I say yes. I thought: "Oh, my God, how am I going to do this?" But in any case, it's up to me to decide," the actor told Deadline in an interview .

According to the publication, it is a role in Olivier Assayas' new film The Kremlin Magician. Lowe will play Putin at the beginning of his managerial career.

"The Kremlin's Magician is a political thriller based on the book by Italian writer Giuliano and Empoli. The movie takes place in the early 90s in Russia.

However, the main character is a television producer Vadim Baranov, who becomes a political strategist for Vladimir Putin and concentrates enormous influence in his hands. The prototype of Baranov is considered to be former Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov.