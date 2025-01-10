Paratroopers of the 78th separate airborne assault regiment in the area of Kupyansk captured an Italian who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the 78th separate air assault regiment.

Details

It is noted that while performing a combat mission, the paratroopers discovered an enemy group. Some of the enemies were killed, and some were captured. Among them was an unusual prisoner - Gianni Cenni, a native of Naples, a citizen of the Italian Republic, who voluntarily joined the Russian army.

Chenny worked in a restaurant in the Russian city of Samara, but in November 2024 he joined the Russian armed forces.

Our soldiers acted in a coordinated and decisive manner, neutralized the enemy and captured the Italian alive - the post says.

According to the Ukrainian military, the prisoner is 51 years old. He left behind a wife and two children.

Ukrainian soldiers assume that the man was a victim of Russian propaganda.

