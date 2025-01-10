ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Ukrainian paratroopers capture an Italian who fought on the side of Russia

Ukrainian paratroopers capture an Italian who fought on the side of Russia

Paratroopers of the 78th Separate Regiment captured Italian Gianni Cenni, who fought for Russia in the area of Kupyansk. The 51-year-old man worked in Samara and voluntarily joined the Russian army in November 2024.

Paratroopers of the 78th separate airborne assault regiment in the area of Kupyansk captured an Italian who fought on the side of the Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the 78th separate air assault regiment.

Details

It is noted that while performing a combat mission, the paratroopers discovered an enemy group. Some of the enemies were killed, and some were captured. Among them was an unusual prisoner - Gianni Cenni, a native of Naples, a citizen of the Italian Republic, who voluntarily joined the Russian army.

Image

Chenny worked in a restaurant in the Russian city of Samara, but in November 2024 he joined the Russian armed forces. 

Our soldiers acted in a coordinated and decisive manner, neutralized the enemy and captured the Italian alive

- the post says.

According to the Ukrainian military, the prisoner is 51 years old. He left behind a wife and two children.

Ukrainian soldiers assume that the man was a victim of Russian propaganda.

Recall

Two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with call signs "Jin" and "Mannequin" under the cover of drones captured a Russian dugout with 14 occupants. After the successful capture, the paratroopers held the position for 5 days, repelling enemy attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kupyanskKupyansk

