Every resolved bilateral issue is a blow to Moscow: Sibiga on the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10386 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137671 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122076 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130880 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109725 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159645 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104315 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Actual people
Actual places
Actual
Every resolved bilateral issue is a blow to Moscow: Sibiga on the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

Every resolved bilateral issue is a blow to Moscow: Sibiga on the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32860 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister commented on the first decisions on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. He emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation with Poland and further implementation of the agreements.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reacted to the statement about the first decisions on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy and emphasized that every resolved bilateral issue is a blow to Moscow, UNN reports.

"We respect each other and defend ourselves against Russian imperialism together. Every bilateral issue resolved is a blow to Moscow. This is a great result of the working group coordinated by the Ministers of Culture Mykola Tochytskyi and Hanna Vrublevska," Sibiga said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister hopes for further implementation of the agreements on the basis of mutual respect and reciprocity.

Previously

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a "breakthrough" regarding the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy and added that there is already a solution.

As reported by UNN, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland stated that there are no obstacles to the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. 

And the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance plans to conduct search operations in 2025 for the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Rivne region.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising