Every resolved bilateral issue is a blow to Moscow: Sibiga on the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reacted to the statement about the first decisions on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy and emphasized that every resolved bilateral issue is a blow to Moscow, UNN reports.

"We respect each other and defend ourselves against Russian imperialism together. Every bilateral issue resolved is a blow to Moscow. This is a great result of the working group coordinated by the Ministers of Culture Mykola Tochytskyi and Hanna Vrublevska," Sibiga said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister hopes for further implementation of the agreements on the basis of mutual respect and reciprocity.

Previously

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a "breakthrough" regarding the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy and added that there is already a solution.

As reported by UNN, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland stated that there are no obstacles to the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

And the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance plans to conduct search operations in 2025 for the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Rivne region.