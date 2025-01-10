Listening to Russian music and blocking traffic in Kyiv: participants of the scandalous videos have been identified, police are working with them

The minors who participated in the scandalous videos, who blocked traffic in the capital and listened to Russian music, have been identified and law enforcement officers are working with them, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

"Kyiv police have identified all the participants in the video involving minors. Juvenile police are already talking to them and their parents," the statement said.

According to law enforcement, one of the participants had previously appeared in similar videos using Russian music. He was prosecuted under Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and the court decided to sentence him to probationary supervision for a period of one year.

"Upon completion of the check, the actions of each of the six defendants will be given a legal assessment," the police summarized.

Recall

A video was posted on social media showing a group of minors blocking traffic in the center of Kyiv and playing Russian music near the memorial to fallen soldiers.