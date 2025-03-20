The Kremlin's goals are "higher" than the lives of Russian soldiers: Russian losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 900,000 - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
British intelligence reports that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has lost about 900,000 soldiers, of which 200-250,000 have died. For the Kremlin, the goals of the war are more important than the lives of soldiers.
Constant high losses in the aggression against Ukraine are acceptable to official Moscow, but on the condition that the majority of the population or the elite of the Russian Federation tolerate it.
This is reported in the next analytical report of British intelligence, reports UNN.
The Russian Armed Forces have probably suffered approximately 900,000 casualties (killed and wounded) since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Of these, probably 200,000 - 250,000 Russian soldiers died, which is the largest loss of Russia since the Second World War.
Analysts at UK Defence concluded that Russian President Putin and the Russian military leadership most likely put their goals in the conflict above the lives of Russian soldiers.
They are almost certainly willing to tolerate constant high losses, as long as this does not negatively affect public or elite support for the war, and as long as these losses can be replaced.
The Kremlin values the lives of Russian citizens who belong to ethnic minorities and live in poor regions much less, the British intelligence believes.
As a result, Russian recruitment efforts are disproportionately focused on these territories.
Let us remind you
Russia has lost more than 3,600 tanks and 8,000 armored vehicles since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Due to significant losses, the occupiers are forced to get outdated Soviet equipment from storage facilities, British intelligence reported in December 2024.
