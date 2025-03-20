Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 13 tanks
Kyiv • UNN
On March 19, the Russian army lost 1,400 soldiers and 13 tanks. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 899,470 occupiers have been eliminated.
Over the past day, on March 19, Russian troops lost 1,400 soldiers and 13 tanks in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.20.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 899470 (+1400) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10377 (+13)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 21561 (+38)
- artillery systems ‒ 24747 (+43)
- MLRS ‒ 1322 (+2)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1110 (+3)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 29895 (+179)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3120 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tankers ‒ 41094 (+91)
- special equipment ‒ 3870 (0)
Data are being updated.
Recall
As of March 16, since the beginning of 2025, Russian troops have lost more than 100,000 people in the war against Ukraine. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
