127 combat clashes took place on the front on March 19: the General Staff reported where it was most intense
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the Russians launched a missile and 57 air strikes, using 84 KABs. Also, 973 kamikaze drones were involved, and more than 4,500 shellings were carried out.
Since the beginning of the day on March 19, 127 combat clashes have taken place in the combat zone. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him,
Russian invaders launched one missile strike using one missile and 57 air strikes using 84 KABs. In addition, they used 973 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out more than 4,500 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichna. The Defense Forces successfully repelled five attempts by the enemy to advance.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six offensive actions near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian units have already stopped five enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of the settlement of Verkhnokamyanske, the attack was repelled.
Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has attacked in the directions of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Minkivka and Novomarkove, three attempts by the Russians to dislodge our defenders from their positions were unsuccessful, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, 16 combat engagements took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Krymske, Toretsk, Dachne and Diliivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Valentynivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Serhiivka. Our defenders repelled 39 assaults, and five more combat engagements are continuing to this time. Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Hrodivka and Pokrovsk were hit by KAB air strikes.
Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 281 occupiers were neutralized, 152 of them irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, a cannon, two units of automotive equipment, a mortar, seven motorcycles and five UAV control points, and also damaged one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and a car of Russian occupiers
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by invaders in the areas of Pryvilne and Kostyantynopol.
In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance three times in the direction of Novopil. Russian terrorist aviation launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka and Zelene Pole.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the area of Stepove and towards the settlements of Lobkove and Shcherbaky. The enemy dropped KABs on the areas of Yasna Polyana, Blakytne and Novoivanivka.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes in the areas of Burhunka and Virivka.
In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 18 assault actions by Russian invaders, and three more attacks are still ongoing. The enemy also launched 18 air strikes, using 20 KABs, and carried out 290 shellings, 11 of which were from MLRS.
Let us remind you
As of March 16, since the beginning of 2025, Russian military personnel have lost more than 100,000 people in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
