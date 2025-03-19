127 combat clashes took place on the front on March 19: the General Staff reported where it was most intense

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 104524 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167269 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342191 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173145 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144568 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196057 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124761 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108131 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
127 combat clashes took place on the front on March 19: the General Staff reported where it was most intense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17628 views

During the day, the Russians launched a missile and 57 air strikes, using 84 KABs. Also, 973 kamikaze drones were involved, and more than 4,500 shellings were carried out.

127 combat clashes took place on the front on March 19: the General Staff reported where it was most intense

Since the beginning of the day on March 19, 127 combat clashes have taken place in the combat zone. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him,

Russian invaders launched one missile strike using one missile and 57 air strikes using 84 KABs. In addition, they used 973 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out more than 4,500 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichna. The Defense Forces successfully repelled five attempts by the enemy to advance.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six offensive actions near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka. Ukrainian units have already stopped five enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near Yampolivka and in the direction of the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of the settlement of Verkhnokamyanske, the attack was repelled.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has attacked in the directions of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Minkivka and Novomarkove, three attempts by the Russians to dislodge our defenders from their positions were unsuccessful, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, 16 combat engagements took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Krymske, Toretsk, Dachne and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Oleksiivka, Valentynivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Serhiivka. Our defenders repelled 39 assaults, and five more combat engagements are continuing to this time. Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Hrodivka and Pokrovsk were hit by KAB air strikes.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 281 occupiers were neutralized, 152 of them irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, a cannon, two units of automotive equipment, a mortar, seven motorcycles and five UAV control points, and also damaged one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and a car of Russian occupiers

- reported in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by invaders in the areas of Pryvilne and Kostyantynopol.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance three times in the direction of Novopil. Russian terrorist aviation launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka and Zelene Pole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the area of Stepove and towards the settlements of Lobkove and Shcherbaky. The enemy dropped KABs on the areas of Yasna Polyana, Blakytne and Novoivanivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes in the areas of Burhunka and Virivka.

In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces repelled 18 assault actions by Russian invaders, and three more attacks are still ongoing. The enemy also launched 18 air strikes, using 20 KABs, and carried out 290 shellings, 11 of which were from MLRS.

Let us remind you

As of March 16, since the beginning of 2025, Russian military personnel have lost more than 100,000 people in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the occupiers who were stationed in the abandoned "Orlyatko" camp in the Kherson region - AESH
19.03.25, 14:35 • 13143 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

