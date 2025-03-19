The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the occupiers who were stationed in the abandoned "Orlyatko" camp in the Kherson region - AESH
Kyiv • UNN
On March 16, the Defense Forces successfully targeted the location of the occupiers in the "Orlyatko" children's camp. As a result of the strike, more than 10 Russians were killed, and dozens were wounded.
The Defense Forces successfully hit the location of the occupiers in the abandoned children's camp "Orlyatko". The strike was carried out on March 16, and the information about it was published today by agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement from Skadovsk, reports UNN.
According to the organization, the enemy's personnel were just recovering in the "Orlyatko" camp at that time. After the strike, the losses of the Russians amounted to more than 10 dead and dozens wounded.
The occupiers cynically hid in the previously abandoned children's camp, hiding this object. But they could not avoid justice
ATESH emphasized that they continue to monitor the military facilities of the occupiers and promptly transmit information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
