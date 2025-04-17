Britain tested a new weapon against drones: what is known about RapidDestroyer

The UK Ministry of Defence has successfully tested a new type of electronic weapon to combat RapidDestroyer drones. This was reported by the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

The new type of weapon was developed by a consortium led by the French defense conglomerate Thales. It uses high-power radio frequency to disable or destroy electronics in drones at a distance.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, during a recent test, two of the eight "swarms" of drones were neutralized with this weapon. As part of the project, more than 100 drones were destroyed with this weapon during other tests. At the same time, it is noted that this technology is still in its early stages, because RapidDestroyer requires a large amount of energy, and is also transported on the back of an onboard truck.

The publication added that the American analogue of RapidDestroyer is the Tactical High-power Operational Responder, which was developed by the US Air Force and a number of private companies. It looks like a shipping container.

The material also emphasizes that electromagnetic weapon technology emits a wide beam of energy. This is a relatively cheap way that can destroy several UAVs at the same time.

Meanwhile, the US Navy announced that in 2026 they are going to test a powerful microwave weapon called Project Meteor. This weapon is capable of destroying anti-ship ballistic missiles.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told about the Raybird unmanned aerial complex (ACS-3). It overcomes EW and air defense, conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5.5 km and covers a distance of up to 2,500 kilometers.