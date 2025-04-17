Britain tested a new weapon against drones: what is known about RapidDestroyer

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1486 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8268 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11811 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15358 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21641 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37213 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49097 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64469 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83062 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113440 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 50997 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 83718 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 41728 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32383 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 35788 views
Publications

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12703 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83063 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84337 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96104 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 224678 views
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2468 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13904 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110932 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53320 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53032 views
Britain tested a new weapon against drones: what is known about RapidDestroyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5450 views

The UK Ministry of Defense has successfully tested the RapidDestroyer electronic weapon, which uses radio frequency to neutralize drones. During the tests, more than 100 UAVs were destroyed.

Britain tested a new weapon against drones: what is known about RapidDestroyer

The UK Ministry of Defence has successfully tested a new type of electronic weapon to combat RapidDestroyer drones. This was reported by the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

The new type of weapon was developed by a consortium led by the French defense conglomerate Thales. It uses high-power radio frequency to disable or destroy electronics in drones at a distance.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, during a recent test, two of the eight "swarms" of drones were neutralized with this weapon. As part of the project, more than 100 drones were destroyed with this weapon during other tests. At the same time, it is noted that this technology is still in its early stages, because RapidDestroyer requires a large amount of energy, and is also transported on the back of an onboard truck.

The publication added that the American analogue of RapidDestroyer is the Tactical High-power Operational Responder, which was developed by the US Air Force and a number of private companies. It looks like a shipping container.

The material also emphasizes that electromagnetic weapon technology emits a wide beam of energy. This is a relatively cheap way that can destroy several UAVs at the same time.

Meanwhile, the US Navy announced that in 2026 they are going to test a powerful microwave weapon called Project Meteor. This weapon is capable of destroying anti-ship ballistic missiles.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told about the Raybird unmanned aerial complex (ACS-3). It overcomes EW and air defense, conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5.5 km and covers a distance of up to 2,500 kilometers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States Air Force
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
United States Navy
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
