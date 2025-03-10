The Russian army is increasing pressure in the Kursk region, however, the number of attacks in other areas of the front has decreased - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
British intelligence reports an increase in Russian pressure in the Kursk region from three directions. At the same time, in other areas of the front, particularly near Pokrovsk, the number of attacks has decreased.
Russian occupiers are intensifying pressure in the Kursk region, but the number of attacks in other areas of the front has decreased, particularly near Pokrovsk in Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces have conducted a series of counterattacks. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defence based on intelligence data, reports UNN.
Details
According to the report, Russian troops are exerting increased pressure on Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region from the west, north, and east, however, the Russian army continues to conduct fewer offensive operations in other areas of the front compared to the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.
Ukrainian forces are likely maintaining control over approximately 300 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region. Near Pokrovsk, the main operational center of Russian troops, Ukrainian forces have conducted a series of counterattacks near Pishchane, Udachne, Shevchenko, and south of Kutovoe, which lies on the logistical highway T-05-06. Opportunities for Ukrainian counteroffensives have improved due to a reduction in the number of ground offensive operations by Russia
In addition, Russian logistical supply routes in the Pokrovsk direction have also been destroyed as a result of attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems.
Recall
Russian occupiers are trying to establish themselves in the Novenkoe area in Sumy region, sending small assault groups. Defense forces are countering the enemy with artillery and drones, preventing the expansion of the combat zone.
Infantry units of the invaders are trying to test the strength of the Ukrainian defense on the border of Sumy region. At the same time, there is a decrease in the activity of UAVs and FPV drones, but the enemy continues mortar fire. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts to attack, using the complexity of the local terrain.