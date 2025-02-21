Russia is forcing mobilized soldiers to sign indefinite contracts - British intelligence

In an analytical note, the British Ministry of Defense intelligence reminds that the Russian Armed Forces have suffered losses of about 860,000 killed and wounded after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As of now, there is a tendency in Russia to coerce mobilized people to sign an indefinite contract with them. This is stated in an analytical report by Defense Intelligence, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian military command is "forcing" men mobilized in 2022 to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. (These contracts) can be valid for an unlimited time, and those who refuse to sign face the threat of being put into a "meat grinder" with a survival rate of only 10-15%. - reads the post on the Ministry of Defense's website, which includes a link to the Russian publication Vershka.

British intelligence analysts have noted that Russia's efforts to force mobilized soldiers to sign indefinite contracts "are likely partly motivated by a lack of experienced soldiers.

Russia has suffered approximately 860,000 killed and wounded since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This has significantly reduced the number of Russian personnel with more than a basic level of training. - informs Defense Intelligence.

