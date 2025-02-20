The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region decided to distribute free land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, Gauleiter Yevhen Balytsky said that participants in the war against Ukraine will allegedly be able to receive free land plots in the region.

The Kremlin has long since failed the campaign of forced mobilization to the TOT, as the local population categorically refuses to go to war against their own people. So now the occupiers are trying to attract new recruits with illusory promises and material "incentives" - the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that Gauleiter Balytsky himself admits that there is no developed mechanism for the distribution of land and no clearly defined conditions for its provision. The distribution of land is allegedly planned only after the end of the war - that is, in the uncertain future, which makes it easy to "forget" about their promises.

"We know that the locals in the TOT do not fall for this cheap lie and in no way go to war against their own people, but rather resist the invaders, sabotage their criminal orders and avoid mobilization into the occupier's army by all possible means," the CNS added.

Recall

The occupiers introduced a scheme for the distribution of housing confiscated from Ukrainians in the TOT. 35% of the apartments will be transferred to the federal ownership of the Russian Federation, the rest will be divided between the "LPR" and local "municipalities".

