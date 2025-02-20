Occupants promise free land for participation in the war against Ukraine

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Occupants promise free land for participation in the war against Ukraine

Occupants promise free land for participation in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russian occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia region have announced the distribution of land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine. The mechanism of land distribution and the conditions for its provision are absent, and implementation is promised only after the end of the war.

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region decided to distribute free land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

According to the CNS, Gauleiter Yevhen Balytsky said that participants in the war against Ukraine will allegedly be able to receive free land plots in the region.

The Kremlin has long since failed the campaign of forced mobilization to the TOT, as the local population categorically refuses to go to war against their own people. So now the occupiers are trying to attract new recruits with illusory promises and material "incentives"

- the CNS said in a statement.

It is noted that Gauleiter Balytsky himself admits that there is no developed mechanism for the distribution of land and no clearly defined conditions for its provision. The distribution of land is allegedly planned only after the end of the war - that is, in the uncertain future, which makes it easy to "forget" about their promises. 

"We know that the locals in the TOT do not fall for this cheap lie and in no way go to war against their own people, but rather resist the invaders, sabotage their criminal orders and avoid mobilization into the occupier's army by all possible means," the CNS added.

Recall

The occupiers introduced a scheme for the distribution of housing confiscated from Ukrainians in the TOT. 35% of the apartments will be transferred to the federal ownership of the Russian Federation, the rest will be divided between the "LPR" and local "municipalities".

In TOT, enemy deploys personnel in residential areas under the guise of civilians - Resistance03.02.25, 02:50 • 41444 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ukraineUkraine

