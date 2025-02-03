In TOT, enemy deploys personnel in residential areas under the guise of civilians - Resistance

The Russian occupation forces continue to use the local population and critical infrastructure for their military purposes. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

It is noted that this time the occupiers are deploying personnel in residential areas of Svatove and Siverskodonetsk in Luhansk region

the Russian occupation forces are hiding behind civilians, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the rules of warfare. In addition, the occupiers are deploying ground-based air defense systems and creating additional maneuverable electronic warfare groups in the most populated neighborhoods, - the message says.



The National Resistance Center reminds that the use of the local population and critical infrastructure for military purposes is a war crime and a crime against humanity. All perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice.

