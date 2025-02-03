In TOT, enemy deploys personnel in residential areas under the guise of civilians - Resistance

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 32873 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70171 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103282 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130478 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103594 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103749 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95988 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113311 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29042 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107766 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 32836 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130476 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153284 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3725 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10529 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107766 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113311 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138805 views
In TOT, enemy deploys personnel in residential areas under the guise of civilians - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41445 views

Russian troops are deploying personnel in residential areas of Svatove and Siverskodonetsk. The occupiers are also installing air defense and electronic warfare systems in populated areas, using civilians as human shields.

The Russian occupation forces continue to use the local population and critical infrastructure for their military purposes. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this time the occupiers are deploying personnel in residential areas of Svatove and Siverskodonetsk in Luhansk region

the Russian occupation forces are hiding behind civilians, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the rules of warfare. In addition, the occupiers are deploying ground-based air defense systems and creating additional maneuverable electronic warfare groups in the most populated neighborhoods,

- the message says.

The National Resistance Center reminds that the use of the local population and critical infrastructure for military purposes is a war crime and a crime against humanity. All perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice.

Recall

The situation with waste disposal in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region has become critically aggravated. The occupiers do not support the system and have mobilized utility workers into their army.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising