This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in the social network X, UNN writes.

In all likelihood, wounded Russian soldiers are returned to combat missions in Ukraine with unhealed wounds, often on crutches. Open sources report that the 20th Combined Arms Army of Russia has formed assault groups of walking wounded and sent them into battle - the statement said.

It is noted that there is a realistic possibility that the Russian command is directing these activities to retain personnel who would otherwise be lost in the overloaded medical system.

British intelligence reminds that according to the Ukrainian General Staff, since February 2022, Russia has suffered approximately 830 thousand casualties, of which more than 400 thousand probably needed treatment in medical facilities away from the front line.

The wounded soldiers were likely returned to their units after being prematurely discharged from forward medical facilities by command. This reduces the burden on the overburdened military medical system and increases the unit's ability to track and utilize wounded soldiers for operational tasks. The lack of proper medical care in frontline facilities necessitates the transfer of administrative and medical burdens to military units - British intelligence informs.

In December 2024, the National Resistance Center reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region , the Russian military is actively equipping hospitals for wounded soldiers of the Russian army.