russia returns soldiers with wounds, often on crutches, to combat missions - british intelligence

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

russia returns soldiers with wounds, often on crutches, to combat missions - british intelligence

russia returns soldiers with wounds, often on crutches, to combat missions - british intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russian command is returning wounded soldiers to the front with unhealed wounds and crutches. According to British intelligence, this is done to relieve the overloaded medical system of the Russian Federation.

Probably, the wounded Russian occupants return to combat missions in Ukraine with unhealed wounds, often on crutches.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense in the social network X, UNN writes.

In all likelihood, wounded Russian soldiers are returned to combat missions in Ukraine with unhealed wounds, often on crutches. Open sources report that the 20th Combined Arms Army of Russia has formed assault groups of walking wounded and sent them into battle

- the statement said.

It is noted that there is a realistic possibility that the Russian command is directing these activities to retain personnel who would otherwise be lost in the overloaded medical system. 

British intelligence reminds that according to the Ukrainian General Staff, since February 2022, Russia has suffered approximately 830 thousand casualties, of which more than 400 thousand probably needed treatment in medical facilities away from the front line.

The wounded soldiers were likely returned to their units after being prematurely discharged from forward medical facilities by command. This reduces the burden on the overburdened military medical system and increases the unit's ability to track and utilize wounded soldiers for operational tasks. The lack of proper medical care in frontline facilities necessitates the transfer of administrative and medical burdens to military units

- British intelligence informs.

In December 2024, the National Resistance Center reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region , the Russian military is actively equipping hospitals for wounded soldiers of the Russian army.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

