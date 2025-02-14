Russia has increased drone attacks by more than 30%: how Ukraine is responding to the threat

The total number of UAV launches by the invaders in January 2025 is compared in an analytical note by the British Ministry of Defence Intelligence to the volume for 2 months of 2024. However, in January 2025, Ukraine's defenders attacked Russian targets in response. According to British intelligence, Russian facilities for the production and operation of OWA UAS UAVs have suffered real damage.

This was reported by UNN with reference to a post of the UK Ministry of Defense.

Details

In January 2025, Russia launched about 2,400 strike UAVs into Ukraine, exceeding the total number of 1,700 in December 2024. It is likely that the monthly level of OWA UAS launches will remain at least 2,000 launches, which will remain a standard expectation throughout 2025.

Given that countering OWA UAV launch operations is difficult, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are responding effectively.

On January 26, 2025, and February 06, 2025, Ukraine conducted its own attacks on known Russian OWA UAV launch sites, with damage reported at both sites. These attacks once again emphasize Russia's inability to protect military facilities from Ukrainian UAV attacks. - the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Recall

10 drones attacked three districts of the Voronezh region of Russia, hitting an oil depot in the Liska district. Several tanks are on fire at the facility, and reinforced fire brigades are fighting the fire.

