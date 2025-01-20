ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Strategic Aircraft Plant in Kazan Probably Attacked by Drones: What We Know

Strategic Aircraft Plant in Kazan Probably Attacked by Drones: What We Know

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31654 views

In Kazan, drones attacked the Gorbunov Aviation Plant, according to Russian public media. One of the drones may have hit a tank on the plant's territory.

Russian telegram channels reported explosions in the area of the Gorbunov Aviation Plant: one of the drones allegedly hit an empty tank at the Kazan plant.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

The Gorbunov aircraft plant in Kazan, Russia, may have been attacked by drones. This is currently being claimed by public media, publishing footage from the site; local residents are writing about the incident.

Image

In particular, it is claimed that one of the drones ended up in an empty tank on the territory of the plant in a cauldron. 

Image

One of the published photographs shows damage to the tank body, which is presumably located on the territory of the enterprise. However, there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the footage so far.

To recap

Explosions have been reported in the Russian city of Kazan , which has temporarily suspended the airport. All flights have been canceled or rerouted, and airline services are operating in a heightened security mode.

Drones attacked a distillery in the Tambov region of Russia, near a military training ground15.01.25, 01:51 • 26028 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

