Strategic Aircraft Plant in Kazan Probably Attacked by Drones: What We Know

Russian telegram channels reported explosions in the area of the Gorbunov Aviation Plant: one of the drones allegedly hit an empty tank at the Kazan plant.

The Gorbunov aircraft plant in Kazan, Russia, may have been attacked by drones. This is currently being claimed by public media, publishing footage from the site; local residents are writing about the incident.

In particular, it is claimed that one of the drones ended up in an empty tank on the territory of the plant in a cauldron.

One of the published photographs shows damage to the tank body, which is presumably located on the territory of the enterprise. However, there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the footage so far.

Explosions have been reported in the Russian city of Kazan , which has temporarily suspended the airport. All flights have been canceled or rerouted, and airline services are operating in a heightened security mode.

Drones attacked a distillery in the Tambov region of Russia, near a military training ground