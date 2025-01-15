Drones attacked a distillery in the Tambov region of Russia, near a military training ground

On the evening of January 14, the Tambov region of the Russian Federation reported a UAV attack. In the village of Nova Lyada, the drone hit a distillery, next to which there is a military training ground. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the authorities, a UAV was allegedly destroyed in the village of Nova Lyada by Russian air defense forces and electronic warfare. In the area of Yubileynaya Street, the remains of the drone were found, which got caught in the branches of a tree and exploded, the report said. The Tambov regional authorities noted that one of the houses had minor damage, but no one was injured.

At the same time, the Astra telegram channel reported, citing local residents, that the drone hit a distillery near a military training ground.

Residents said the attack caused a local distillery to catch fire. The village of Nova Liada is also home to a military training ground of the same name, ASTRA noted.

Recall

In the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, drones hit two multi-storey buildings, injuring people with glass shards. The buildings sustained minor damage, and local authorities are assessing the damage.