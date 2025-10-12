$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM • 42594 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 66945 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 36352 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 41302 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 31137 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 28056 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 35955 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43629 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 70473 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35679 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Serbia national team coach Dragan Stojković resigned after losing to Albania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Dragan Stojković resigned as head coach of the Serbian national team after a 0-1 loss to Albania in the World Cup qualifiers. This defeat was the second in a row for the Serbs, who are now in third place in Group K.

Serbia national team coach Dragan Stojković resigned after losing to Albania

After an unexpected 0:1 defeat to Albania in the World Cup qualifiers, Serbia's head coach Dragan Stojković announced his resignation, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Dragan Stojković resigned as head coach of the Serbian national team immediately after the 1:0 defeat to Albania in a World Cup qualifying match on Saturday.

The only goal in the match was scored by Rey Manaj, giving Albania the victory and leaving Serbia with a second consecutive defeat after last year's 0:5 thrashing by England. After this match, the Serbs are in third place in Group K: England leads with 15 points, Albania is second with 11.

Saturday's match against Albania was moved from the Serbian capital to the southern city of Leskovac due to security concerns related to ongoing political tensions between the countries. This defeat opens the door for England to secure early qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico if they defeat Latvia on Tuesday in Riga.

Serbia's next match will be on Tuesday against Andorra.

I spoke with the president and the general secretary and submitted my resignation

- said Stojković at the post-match press conference.

Personally, I did not expect this defeat. I am a person who takes full responsibility and bears full responsibility

Addition

Dragan Stojković took over the Serbian national team in 2021 and led the team to the 2022 World Cup, where the Serbs finished last in their group, earning only one point in three matches.

Recall

The Ukrainian youth team lost to Serbia 0:1 in 2024, but took second place in the group.

Unai Melgosa, the coach of the Ukrainian youth football team, announced the names of the players who would be preparing for the upcoming matches in the Euro 2027 qualifiers. Among them was a match against Croatia.

