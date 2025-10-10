$41.510.10
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
Ukraine secured its first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Iceland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The Ukrainian national football team defeated Iceland 5:3 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Ukraine is in second place in Group D with 4 points.

Ukraine secured its first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Iceland

The Ukrainian national football team secured its first victory in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In a dramatic match of the third round of Group D, Serhiy Rebrov's team defeated the Iceland team away, as reported by UNN.

Details

Already in the 14th minute of the game, Ruslan Malinovskyi, who returned to the country's main team after more than a year, converted Mykolenko's cross – 1:0.

However, 20 minutes later, the hosts equalized through Ellertsson – incidentally, Malinovskyi's teammate at Italian "Genoa" – 1:1.

Nevertheless, the "blue and yellows" went into halftime with a lead, and a solid one at that. In the last minute of regular time, Oleksiy Hutsuliak capitalized on a mistake by an Icelandic defender in the penalty area – 2:1.

And just as the last minute added to the first half was ending, Malinovskyi himself struck an unstoppable shot from medium range – 3:1.

Ukraine U20 lost to Spain and was eliminated in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup for the fourth time08.10.25, 00:34 • 3367 views

In the second half, Iceland played more actively, and already in the 58th minute, Gudmundsson scored one goal – 3:2.

And 17 minutes later, Gudmundsson equalized the score – 3:3.

But the Ukrainians still managed to snatch a victory. In the 85th minute, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi scored his debut goal for the national team – 4:3.

And 4 minutes later, Oleh Ocheretko set the final score, with this goal also being his first in the main team's jersey – 5:3.

In another match of Quartet D, France defeated Azerbaijan 3:0 at home.

Thus, at the halfway point of the qualification, Ukraine is in second place in the group with 4 points, ahead of the Icelanders by 1 point. The leaders with the maximum number of points are the French, while Azerbaijan remains the outsider. The "blue and yellows" will play against this team in the next round on Monday, October 13, in a nominally home match, which will take place in Krakow, Poland.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team drew 1:1 with Azerbaijan in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Before that, the Ukrainians lost to France 0:2 in the first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ukraine loses positions in FIFA ranking, Spain becomes leader - updated national team ranking18.09.25, 14:11 • 2956 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
Azerbaijan
Iceland
France
Ukraine