Athens Acropolis closes again due to severe heat in Greece

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 9404 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 22414 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 25693 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 27399 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 35355 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 35367 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 32038 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM • 25277 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32166 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 56551 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
79%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 116763 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 55735 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 114084 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 59901 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAPJuly 22, 10:41 AM • 82005 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 49170 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 114960 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 117613 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 115314 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 147132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
China
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 160502 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 253440 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 266569 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 261146 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 259115 views
Actual
Time (magazine)
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Athens Acropolis closes again due to severe heat in Greece

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Greece is closing the Acropolis and urging outdoor workers to suspend operations due to a third heatwave that will bring temperatures up to +43°C. Authorities are on high alert, and tourists and residents are advised to avoid the heat and crowds.

Athens Acropolis closes again due to severe heat in Greece

The Greek government has urged outdoor workers to suspend their activities and has also closed the Acropolis amid the third heatwave to hit the country this summer. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

Greece's Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection warned that temperatures would peak from Tuesday to Friday, reaching up to +43°C in some regions.

Authorities and rescue services are on high alert. Workers are advised to suspend outdoor work during the hottest part of the day.

In June, a massive forest fire already destroyed forests and olive groves on the island of Crete.

The government also urges tourists and residents to avoid heat and crowds, use fans or air conditioners, wear light, breathable clothing, eat light meals, drink plenty of water, and avoid alcohol.

The Acropolis, Greece's most famous historical site, will be closed from 12:00 to 17:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ministry of Labor advised individuals with chronic illnesses to work remotely.

The ministry also ordered couriers, food delivery workers, and construction workers in Athens to stop work from 12:00 to 17:00.

Addition

This heatwave is part of a broader trend across Southern Europe, where high temperatures are causing wildfires in France, Albania, and Spain.

Greece, which attracts millions of tourists annually and is known for its hot, dry summers, is increasingly experiencing the effects of climate change.

In recent years, the country has suffered from longer and stronger heatwaves, devastating floods, and large-scale fires.

Last month, Western Europe was already hit by a powerful heatwave, which caused deaths, wildfires, and warnings for the population across the region. Thousands of people were evacuated, and dozens were injured in France, Spain, and Greece.

Recall

On July 8, Greece's main archaeological site, the Acropolis, was partially closed due to a four-day severe heatwave. Temperatures in Athens reached 38 degrees Celsius, and up to 42 degrees in other regions.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Athens
Albania
France
Greece
Spain
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9