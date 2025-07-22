Athens Acropolis closes again due to severe heat in Greece

The Greek government has urged outdoor workers to suspend their activities and has also closed the Acropolis amid the third heatwave to hit the country this summer. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

Greece's Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection warned that temperatures would peak from Tuesday to Friday, reaching up to +43°C in some regions.

Authorities and rescue services are on high alert. Workers are advised to suspend outdoor work during the hottest part of the day.

In June, a massive forest fire already destroyed forests and olive groves on the island of Crete.

The government also urges tourists and residents to avoid heat and crowds, use fans or air conditioners, wear light, breathable clothing, eat light meals, drink plenty of water, and avoid alcohol.

The Acropolis, Greece's most famous historical site, will be closed from 12:00 to 17:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ministry of Labor advised individuals with chronic illnesses to work remotely.

The ministry also ordered couriers, food delivery workers, and construction workers in Athens to stop work from 12:00 to 17:00.

Addition

This heatwave is part of a broader trend across Southern Europe, where high temperatures are causing wildfires in France, Albania, and Spain.

Greece, which attracts millions of tourists annually and is known for its hot, dry summers, is increasingly experiencing the effects of climate change.

In recent years, the country has suffered from longer and stronger heatwaves, devastating floods, and large-scale fires.

Last month, Western Europe was already hit by a powerful heatwave, which caused deaths, wildfires, and warnings for the population across the region. Thousands of people were evacuated, and dozens were injured in France, Spain, and Greece.

Recall

On July 8, Greece's main archaeological site, the Acropolis, was partially closed due to a four-day severe heatwave. Temperatures in Athens reached 38 degrees Celsius, and up to 42 degrees in other regions.