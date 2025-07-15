$41.840.05
Tried to save her drowning daughter: a Lviv resident died on vacation in Albania, consuls provide assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 2866 views

A 41-year-old woman from Lviv tragically died in Albania on July 11, trying to save her drowning daughter. The daughter survived and is in intensive care, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is assisting with the repatriation of the mother's body.

Tried to save her drowning daughter: a Lviv resident died on vacation in Albania, consuls provide assistance

In Albania, a 41-year-old Lviv resident tragically died while on vacation at sea, trying to save her daughter. As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a consular official is assisting with the repatriation of the deceased Ukrainian woman's body, UNN reports.

Terrible news has arrived – during a vacation in Albania, the mother of our student Eva Sukhorab tragically died. All three of them were vacationing by the sea, the older sister is in the hospital there, and our Eva is awaiting the arrival of relatives from Ukraine.

– reads the message on the Facebook page of Lyceum 94 of the Lviv City Council.

As relatives of the deceased told ZAXID.NET, the 41-year-old Lviv resident was vacationing by the sea with her three daughters, aged 21, 18, and 12. The tragic incident occurred on July 11, when the woman tried to save her middle daughter, who was drowning. As a result, the daughter survived and is in intensive care, while the mother died.

Let's add

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that on July 11, the "hotline" of the Embassy of Ukraine in Albania received information about the death of a Ukrainian citizen born in 1983.

According to relatives, the deceased came to Albania for tourism purposes. The citizen's death occurred due to an accident on the water. A decision has been made to transport the body to Ukraine.

- the message states.

A consular official is assisting with the repatriation of the body of the deceased citizen of Ukraine.

The case is under the control of the institution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summarized.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Our people abroad
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Albania
Ukraine
Facebook
Tesla
