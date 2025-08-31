Iran imposed entry restrictions on Russians

Due to the tightening of visa rules for entry into Iran, Russian tourists will no longer be able to apply for a visa independently. This was reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) with reference to the Iranian embassy in Moscow, according to UNN.

It is noted that the changes apply to independent tourists who previously could apply for a visa without the participation of tour companies. According to the updated visa rules, it will be impossible to do so. And now it will be necessary to contact Iranian travel agencies. The same applies to booking hotels in the country.

Now, to obtain a tourist visa to Iran, it is necessary to contact Iranian tour companies. This can be done through Russian tour operators — they will contact Iranian partners. Iran had to introduce such restrictions due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East region to prevent the entry of undesirable persons - stated in the ATOR post.

According to ATOR, on August 28, the innovations were officially confirmed at the Iranian embassy in Moscow. At the same time, the data on the website of the Iranian embassy in Moscow has not yet been updated.

