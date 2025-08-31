Iran imposed entry restrictions on Russians

$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 11411 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 30422 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 60000 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 75267 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 94083 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 247397 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 105917 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 83812 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97926 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 311749 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: about 8 shots were firedAugust 30, 02:44 PM • 4750 views
Various versions are being considered, including a Russian trace: the prosecutor's office on Parubiy's murderAugust 30, 03:00 PM • 3756 views
Murder of ex-VR Chairman Parubiy: police investigate video leak from crime scene on TelegramVideoAugust 30, 03:06 PM • 6712 views
Murder of MP Parubiy: shot with a short-barreled firearmAugust 30, 03:19 PM • 6514 views
India is ready to convey the message of a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the SCO summit - ZelenskyyAugust 30, 03:32 PM • 4204 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected11:45 PM • 640 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 86936 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 215328 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 219301 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 311749 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 261616 views
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Groysman
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 103330 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 235976 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 259529 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 256792 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 237152 views
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Iran imposed entry restrictions on Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Iran is tightening visa rules for Russians, requiring them to apply to Iranian tour companies for visa processing and hotel bookings. This is due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East to prevent the entry of undesirable persons.

Iran imposed entry restrictions on Russians

Due to the tightening of visa rules for entry into Iran, Russian tourists will no longer be able to apply for a visa independently. This was reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) with reference to the Iranian embassy in Moscow, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the changes apply to independent tourists who previously could apply for a visa without the participation of tour companies. According to the updated visa rules, it will be impossible to do so. And now it will be necessary to contact Iranian travel agencies. The same applies to booking hotels in the country.

Now, to obtain a tourist visa to Iran, it is necessary to contact Iranian tour companies. This can be done through Russian tour operators — they will contact Iranian partners. Iran had to introduce such restrictions due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East region to prevent the entry of undesirable persons

- stated in the ATOR post.

According to ATOR, on August 28, the innovations were officially confirmed at the Iranian embassy in Moscow. At the same time, the data on the website of the Iranian embassy in Moscow has not yet been updated.

Recall

Kazakhstan tightened the rules of stay in the country for citizens of Russia and Belarus – now no more than 90 days in six months.

The Albanian authorities terminated the visa-free regime for Russian tourists, which was in effect annually from May 1 to September 30.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Belarus
Albania
Iran
Kazakhstan