Slovakia resumed issuing tourist visas to Russians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on reports of the alleged resumption of issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens, stating that no ban on this had been imposed earlier. This is reported by the publication Pravda with reference to the comment of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the summer of 2025, the Slovak side began accepting applications from Russian citizens for tourist visas.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry stated that there had been no changes in the country's visa policy "even in 2022."

Slovakia, as a member state of the European Union, adheres to European legislation and implements EU regulations that are binding for Slovakia, therefore the issuance of tourist visas to citizens of the Russian Federation could not have been canceled by Slovakia - the comment says.

The ministry added that from the EU's perspective, "there was never an unequivocal decision to suspend the issuance of tourist visas; at the EU level, only the so-called visa facilitation agreement was suspended."

"The issuance of tourist visas (Schengen visas for tourism purposes) was officially restricted in the past only due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Slovak Foreign Ministry informed.

Slovakia announced the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline