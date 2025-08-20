Slovakia announced the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline

Oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline have been restored, the country's Ministry of Economy announced on August 20, writes UNN.

Oil is flowing again to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline. The state-owned company Transpetrol, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic, records the resumption of oil supplies, while the oil flow is currently standard. However, the Ministry of Economy will closely monitor supplies in the coming days. - the country's Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

Details

"The oil flow to Slovakia is currently standard. In the coming days, we will have clearer information on whether there will be any adjustments to the supply schedule for this month and whether the infrastructure damage outside the territory of the Slovak Republic will affect the total monthly supply volume. However, I believe that given the rapid restoration of the flow through the Druzhba pipeline, the impact will be minimal," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova.

As indicated by the Slovak ministry, "due to damage to a transformer substation in Russia, oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended on Monday, August 18, 2025." This, the country's Ministry of Economy noted, "was the second infrastructure damage within 7 days, which in this case also led to a limitation of the pipeline's functionality."

