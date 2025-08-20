Slovakia announced the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 5122 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 9424 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 12887 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 110933 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 99114 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 94582 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 37376 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 100283 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74699 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87165 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"August 19, 10:02 PM • 13607 views
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of DerzhheokadastrAugust 19, 10:19 PM • 10732 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 12758 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 14235 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"02:53 AM • 5674 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 110925 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 99109 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 94579 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 73998 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 57134 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Denys Shmyhal
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 21333 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 56809 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 120165 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 71316 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 127096 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Oil
Fox News
Shahed 129

Slovakia announced the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

Oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline have been restored after interruptions caused by damage on Russian territory. The Slovak Minister of Economy expects minimal impact on the total volume of supplies for the month.

Slovakia announced the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline

Oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline have been restored, the country's Ministry of Economy announced on August 20, writes UNN.

Oil is flowing again to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline. The state-owned company Transpetrol, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic, records the resumption of oil supplies, while the oil flow is currently standard. However, the Ministry of Economy will closely monitor supplies in the coming days.

- the country's Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

Details

"The oil flow to Slovakia is currently standard. In the coming days, we will have clearer information on whether there will be any adjustments to the supply schedule for this month and whether the infrastructure damage outside the territory of the Slovak Republic will affect the total monthly supply volume. However, I believe that given the rapid restoration of the flow through the Druzhba pipeline, the impact will be minimal," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova.

As indicated by the Slovak ministry, "due to damage to a transformer substation in Russia, oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline were suspended on Monday, August 18, 2025." This, the country's Ministry of Economy noted, "was the second infrastructure damage within 7 days, which in this case also led to a limitation of the pipeline's functionality."

Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.20.08.25, 00:28 • 8408 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Oil
Slovakia
Hungary