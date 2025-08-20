The supply of Russian oil to Hungary via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline has already been restored after the night attack on August 18. This became a serious challenge for the country's energy security, as the oil pipeline provides critical resources for industry and the population. This was reported by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, according to UNN.

After the Ukrainian attack the night before last, oil transportation to Hungary via the Friendship Line was restored in the last minutes. - he noted.

Szijjártó noted that Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin promptly ensured the resumption of transportation. At the same time, the minister expressed concern that Ukraine would not launch new strikes on critical infrastructure, which, according to him, is crucial for the country's energy supply.

This war is not our war, we must stay out of it!!! - Szijjártó emphasized.

Recall

On August 13, it became known that kamikaze drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked the "Transneft Druzhba" oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of Russia. The operation was carried out jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó once again accused Ukraine of "attacking" the oil pipeline. Andriy Sybiha, head of Ukrainian diplomacy, reminded that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war.