August 19, 12:26 PM
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
August 19, 12:13 PM • 84982 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM • 79924 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
August 19, 11:23 AM • 78279 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 48993 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
August 19, 09:27 AM • 33844 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98047 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73544 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86713 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103915 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

The supply of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline has been restored after the night attack on August 18. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó expressed concern about new strikes on critical infrastructure.

Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.

The supply of Russian oil to Hungary via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline has already been restored after the night attack on August 18. This became a serious challenge for the country's energy security, as the oil pipeline provides critical resources for industry and the population. This was reported by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, according to UNN.

After the Ukrainian attack the night before last, oil transportation to Hungary via the Friendship Line was restored in the last minutes.

- he noted.

Szijjártó noted that Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin promptly ensured the resumption of transportation. At the same time, the minister expressed concern that Ukraine would not launch new strikes on critical infrastructure, which, according to him, is crucial for the country's energy supply.

This war is not our war, we must stay out of it!!!

- Szijjártó emphasized.

Recall

On August 13, it became known that kamikaze drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked the "Transneft Druzhba" oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of Russia. The operation was carried out jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó once again accused Ukraine of "attacking" the oil pipeline. Andriy Sybiha, head of Ukrainian diplomacy, reminded that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war.

Veronika Marchenko

