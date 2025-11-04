ukenru
Montenegro is called the most advanced candidate for EU membership in the coming years – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Montenegro is the most advanced candidate for EU membership. This year, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine have demonstrated significant progress in reforms.

Montenegro is called the most advanced candidate for EU membership in the coming years – Reuters

The expansion of the European Union could become a reality in the near future. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Montenegro is considered the most advanced candidate for EU membership. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During the presentation of the EU's annual report on the enlargement process, Kos addressed the European Parliament, noting that this year Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine have demonstrated significant progress in implementing reforms and aligning with European standards.

There is every reason to hope for a positive outcome for us: Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's progress towards EU membership with von der Leyen03.11.25, 22:06 • 2730 views

We must prepare our union for EU enlargement. Montenegro is the most advanced candidate for joining the bloc 

– the official emphasized, adding that given the pace of reforms in some candidate countries, successful enlargement is a "realistic possibility within the next few years."

Best assessment, and we expect action regarding artificial obstacles: Zelenskyy and the government reacted to the European Commission's report on Ukraine's path to the EU04.11.25, 15:17 • 408 views

Stepan Haftko

