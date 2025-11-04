Montenegro is called the most advanced candidate for EU membership in the coming years – Reuters

The expansion of the European Union could become a reality in the near future. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Montenegro is considered the most advanced candidate for EU membership. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During the presentation of the EU's annual report on the enlargement process, Kos addressed the European Parliament, noting that this year Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine have demonstrated significant progress in implementing reforms and aligning with European standards.

We must prepare our union for EU enlargement. Montenegro is the most advanced candidate for joining the bloc – the official emphasized, adding that given the pace of reforms in some candidate countries, successful enlargement is a "realistic possibility within the next few years."

