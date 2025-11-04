Best assessment, and we expect action regarding artificial obstacles: Zelenskyy and the government reacted to the European Commission's report on Ukraine's path to the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as government officials, reacted to the European Commission's report on EU enlargement regarding Ukraine, stating that "this is the best assessment result to date." The head of state emphasized the expectation of decisive action from the EU "to overcome all artificial obstacles," while Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the opening of negotiation clusters "the next logical step," noting that Ukraine continues comprehensive reforms, writes UNN.

President's Reaction

The European Commission's report within the framework of the EU Enlargement Package confirms: Ukraine is confidently moving towards EU membership and is ready to open clusters 1, 2, and 6. This is the best assessment result to date – proof that even while defending against Russia's full-scale aggression, Ukraine continues reforms and changes in accordance with European standards. - Zelenskyy stated on social media.

The President emphasized that "Ukraine's progress on the path to the European Union is achieved thanks to the efforts of millions of our citizens." "I am grateful to every Ukrainian who works daily for our independence, our state, to everyone who supports these efforts, and, of course, to all our brave warriors who fight for Ukraine, for their comrades-in-arms, and for the very possibility of a safe, united, and free Europe, in which Ukraine is an integral part," the Head of State stressed.

We expect decisive action from the European Union to overcome all artificial obstacles on the path to a strong and united Europe. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Unity and strength are two key elements for the European project to be successful and to ensure security, well-being, and guaranteed peace for all European peoples, communities, and families. We will continue to work together to strengthen Europe and our common values," the President concluded.

Prime Minister's Assessment

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko also stated that "Ukraine received the highest marks in the report within the 2025 Enlargement Package, which was published today by the European Commission." "We are one step closer to EU membership," she noted on social media.

"We are pleased that the report confirms: Ukraine is demonstrating consistent progress on the path to EU membership. This is our best result in three years on the path to accession. And most importantly - not once have we received a negative assessment of 'backsliding.' The European report also notes Ukraine's progress in preparing for negotiations and readiness to open negotiation clusters," Svyrydenko noted.

She noted that "the course for EU membership is among the main priorities of the President, the Verkhovna Rada, and the government." "We are confidently moving towards membership in the European Union. This is a goal that almost 13 years ago brought millions of Ukrainians to the Maidan. Which we defended and enshrined in the Constitution. Ukraine is an integral part of Europe," the Prime Minister emphasized.

What the Foreign Minister says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also welcomed today's report on EU enlargement regarding Ukraine. "It confirms Ukraine's significant progress and its determination to advance on the European path even amidst Russia's full-scale war," the minister stated, as quoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media.

We continue comprehensive reforms, particularly in the areas of rule of law, anti-corruption, and governance, as the foundation of our democratic and European future. - Sybiha emphasized.

"I am particularly proud that Chapter 31 'Foreign Policy, Security and Defense Policy,' which falls within the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, received a high rating. We have done an excellent job of synchronizing sanctions against Russia with the EU and ensured 99% alignment with EU statements on foreign policy," the minister stated.

"Ukraine has completed the screening process and is ready to open negotiation clusters – the next logical step that will reflect progress in political decisions. Ukraine's EU membership is a guarantee of security for our country and the best long-term investment in the security of the entire European continent. By integrating Ukraine, the EU strengthens its own stability, unity, and resilience. A stronger and safer Europe is impossible without Ukraine as its integral part," Sybiha noted.

"The best enlargement report in three years" - this is how Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka described the assessment of Ukraine's efforts on the path to EU accession.

What's in the European Commission's report sections on Ukraine

"The European Commission has for the first time recognized that Ukraine is demonstrating record progress in most areas of reform. The report has 36 assessments across sections and individual roadmaps. In all of them, without exception, we have progress. That is, we are moving faster than last year," Kachka noted on social media.

According to him, "greater speed of reforms (improvement of progress) in 15 negotiation chapters. In 12 chapters, this progress is at a high level (good progress). In none of the chapters is there a drop in the overall assessment of preparedness for EU accession. In 11 chapters, we have an increase in the overall assessment, which is the best assessment of dynamics since candidate status."

According to the methodology that has taken root in Ukraine, the average level of progress is 3.16, an increase of +0.39 (last year it was +0.01), and the overall level of preparedness is 2.53, an increase of +0.32 (last year it was +0.025). The report does not contain criticism, but has recommendations for further steps that coincide with screening reports and roadmaps. In justice and anti-corruption, the systemic work of institutions is noted. - Kachka stated.

In the opinion of the Deputy Prime Minister, "the European Commission sees that Ukraine is moving from adopting laws to real implementation of European standards - in public administration, the judicial system, economy, digitalization, and education."

"We will preserve and develop this," Kachka emphasized.

"The Commission confirms its readiness to open clusters 1, 2, and 6 for negotiations. Others are in good dynamics to be ready for opening by the end of the year," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

The European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms."