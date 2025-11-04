Ukraine must avoid backtracking on anti-corruption efforts for a fast track to EU membership - European Commissioner

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1768 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9312 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12649 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11789 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13429 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13582 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20153 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42798 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24126 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81122 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plans
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MP
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9312 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6772 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12649 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42798 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37518 views
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Ukraine must avoid backtracking on anti-corruption efforts for a fast track to EU membership - European Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos urged Ukraine not to backtrack on anti-corruption measures to maintain its leading position on the path to the EU. This is necessary to complete accession negotiations by 2028.

Ukraine must avoid backtracking on anti-corruption efforts for a fast track to EU membership - European Commissioner

Ukraine must avoid backsliding on anti-corruption efforts to remain on the fast track to EU membership, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said on Tuesday, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"While praising Kyiv's wartime reform efforts, Kos pointed to concerns about the strength of anti-corruption reforms as a potential obstacle after a summer scandal caused by a law that could have limited the independence of anti-corruption bodies," the publication says.

"Amidst the difficulties caused by Russia's aggressive war, Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to the course of joining the EU," Kos told European lawmakers before the publication of the latest EU reports on the progress of candidate countries. "It is very important to maintain this momentum and prevent any risk of backsliding, particularly in the fight against corruption."

As stated, "of all the countries that have applied for EU membership, Brussels gave the highest rating to Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova, noting that these countries intend to complete accession negotiations by the end of 2026, the end of 2027, and by 2028 for the latter two, respectively." "Next year will be a moment of truth for all candidate countries, but especially for those who have presented ambitious plans to complete negotiations," Kos added.

European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"04.11.25, 14:32 • 11793 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Montenegro
Albania
European Union
Ukraine
Moldova