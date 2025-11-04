Ukraine must avoid backtracking on anti-corruption efforts for a fast track to EU membership - European Commissioner

Ukraine must avoid backsliding on anti-corruption efforts to remain on the fast track to EU membership, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said on Tuesday, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"While praising Kyiv's wartime reform efforts, Kos pointed to concerns about the strength of anti-corruption reforms as a potential obstacle after a summer scandal caused by a law that could have limited the independence of anti-corruption bodies," the publication says.

"Amidst the difficulties caused by Russia's aggressive war, Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to the course of joining the EU," Kos told European lawmakers before the publication of the latest EU reports on the progress of candidate countries. "It is very important to maintain this momentum and prevent any risk of backsliding, particularly in the fight against corruption."

As stated, "of all the countries that have applied for EU membership, Brussels gave the highest rating to Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova, noting that these countries intend to complete accession negotiations by the end of 2026, the end of 2027, and by 2028 for the latter two, respectively." "Next year will be a moment of truth for all candidate countries, but especially for those who have presented ambitious plans to complete negotiations," Kos added.

