October 6, 12:45 PM
In Albania, a suspect shot a judge directly in the courtroom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

In the Albanian Court of Appeals, during a hearing, a suspect opened fire, killing Judge Astrit Kalaja and injuring two people. The tragedy occurred on October 6, 2025, in Tirana during the consideration of a property dispute.

In Albania, a suspect shot a judge directly in the courtroom
Judge Astrit Kalaja

In the Albanian Court of Appeal, a suspect opened fire during a hearing, killing a judge and injuring two other people. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on October 6, 2025, in the capital Tirana during the consideration of a property dispute.

Judge Astrit Kalaja, who presided over the session, was wounded and died on the way to the hospital.

A father and son who were involved in the process were also injured. Their condition is currently stable.

Police reported that the shooter was detained immediately after attempting to escape.

Prime Minister Edi Rama called the incident "tragic" and called for stricter penalties for gun crimes, emphasizing that aggression in court requires "the harshest legal response."

This event requires reflection on the internal security system of the courts, which cannot remain a matter of choice between private police in the name of judicial independence. This tragic event is the most undeniable argument in favor of a significant strengthening of the Criminal Code regarding punishment for illegal possession of weapons

- Rama emphasized.

He added that any tolerance in court proceedings for people carrying weapons without permission must be stopped, calling for stricter legal measures.

President Bajram Begaj condemned the attack, calling it a "terrible blow to the entire justice system."

Albanian Prime Minister joked about Albania's "peace deal" with Azerbaijan, which Trump mentioned

