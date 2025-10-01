Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23419 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 22009 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 17729 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 18597 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 28786 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 22002 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 32356 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55496 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38192 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46320 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
52%
758mm
Popular news
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 19831 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 19295 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense dronesOctober 1, 12:55 AM • 18864 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayorOctober 1, 02:26 AM • 15076 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10182 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23420 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 28787 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55498 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 36407 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 81770 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Rafael Grossi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10616 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 16547 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 20676 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 31046 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 43359 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Bild
Brent Crude
AK-74

Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5184 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may find support in his attempts to hinder Ukraine's accession to the EU, particularly from French President Emmanuel Macron. The proposal by European Council President António Costa to change EU accession rules to circumvent Hungary's resistance is meeting opposition from a number of countries, including France, the Netherlands, and Greece.

Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may find support in his attempts to hinder Ukraine's accession to the EU even in the most unexpected places, "including from French President Emmanuel Macron," Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ahead of the EU leaders' meeting in Copenhagen on October 1, European Council President António Costa lobbied among European leaders, trying to find a way to circumvent Hungary's resistance to Ukraine's accession to the bloc, among other blocked membership applications.

He proposed changing EU rules so that official accession negotiations could begin after approval by a qualified majority of leaders, rather than by unanimous consent, as is currently required.

Costa tries to bypass Orban's veto on Ukraine's EU membership bid - Politico29.09.25, 09:58 • 3471 view

"However, Costa's plan is controversial. While Orbán is the EU leader closest to President Vladimir Putin and most hostile to Ukraine, other leaders have very different motives for joining him - mainly to protect the right of veto," the publication says.

"The plan faces opposition from a number of EU countries, including France, the Netherlands and Greece, and is unlikely to receive widespread approval in Denmark," three EU diplomats and a representative of the French president's administration said.

These countries are reportedly concerned that by changing the accession rules, they would also limit their own ability to block membership applications they consider problematic, the same sources said. "This opens up a host of opportunities for rivalry that Orbán can play on: for example, it is important for the Greeks to show that they can delay Turkey's membership negotiations, just as the Bulgarians want to be able to put an end to relations with North Macedonia, and the Croats want to block Serbia," the publication writes.

"Regarding this proposal, we are very cautious," a Greek official said, referring to Costa's proposal to adjust the rules.

Paris has also historically opposed Turkey's accession to the bloc, and Macron told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2018 that there was no chance of Ankara's application progressing.

"It's obvious that the Hungarians are blocking the Ukrainians," said a first EU diplomat.

"But that's not all. The Bulgarians want to be able to block the Macedonians, the Croats want to control the Serbs, Greece and Cyprus don't want Turkey to get closer to the EU, and Greece would also like to keep an eye on Albania," the diplomat added.

Costa's proposal would open the way forward not only for Ukraine, whose application has been delayed for several months due to Orbán's veto, but also for Moldova, as the candidacies of these two countries are linked.

According to a senior EU official, Costa's proposal will be presented for discussion in Copenhagen on Wednesday along with another proposal to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. "No leader has yet given a categorical 'no' to this idea," the senior official said, referring to Costa's proposal to change the rules.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he supports any attempts to speed up the process. "I personally welcome any decision-making mechanism that provides greater flexibility and less opportunity for blocking, and never more so than in the case of Ukraine," he said.

But the camp of opponents of Costa and Stubb, as the publication notes, "may prove too strong." "And if the price of preserving the rules is that Ukraine and Moldova may have to wait months, or even years, before their applications are considered, these countries are willing to pay it," the publication notes.

"We are not at all convinced about changing the rules of the game during the game, because that is what some are proposing," a senior EU diplomat said.

"If voting by qualified majority [to advance the accession process] is introduced, there is a very high risk that the process will become overly politicized," they added.

An even more serious issue is that changing the rules requires the consent of all 27 member states, including Hungary, and for these diplomats, that is not an option, the publication writes.

"If we had to change or improve the decision-making process, it would also have to be done unanimously, which today seems impossible," a representative of the French president's office said.

EU tries to advance Ukraine's accession bypassing Hungary: FT learned details30.09.25, 13:45 • 4000 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
António Costa
Alexander Stubb
European Council
Albania
North Macedonia
Copenhagen
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Serbia
Finland
Denmark
France
Greece
Croatia
Bulgaria
Netherlands
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Moldova
Cyprus