Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 13928 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 10387 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 8854 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 14809 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 12671 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 14850 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 13510 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 13644 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM • 14499 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Albania became the first country in the world where AI was appointed as a minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Albania was the first in the world to introduce the virtual minister Diella, controlled by AI, to manage public procurement. This will ensure transparency and incorruptibility of tenders.

Albania became the first country in the world where AI was appointed as a minister

Albania has appointed a virtual minister for public procurement. This is reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Albania has become the first country in the world to have a virtual minister, created from pixels and code and controlled by artificial intelligence. Her name is Diella, which means "sunlight" in Albanian, and she will be responsible for all public procurement.

- the publication writes.

According to media reports, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama mused that one day the country might have a digital minister and even an AI prime minister, but few thought that day would come so soon.

At a Socialist Party meeting in Tirana on Thursday, where Rama announced which ministers would be dismissed and which would remain for another term, he also introduced Diella, the only non-human member of the government.

- adds the publication.

Rama stated that decisions regarding tenders will be made outside the ministries and transferred into the hands of Diella, who is the servant of public procurement. He said that the process will be phased, but Albania will become a country where public tenders will be 100 percent incorruptible, and every public fund passing through the tender procedure will be 100 percent transparent.

Diella will evaluate tenders and will have the right to hire talent from all over the world, while overcoming the fear of bias and administrative rigidity.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appointed a digital persona named Victoria Shi, based on a real person, to provide official information on consular issues.

