Albania became the first country in the world where AI was appointed as a minister

Albania has appointed a virtual minister for public procurement. This is reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Albania has become the first country in the world to have a virtual minister, created from pixels and code and controlled by artificial intelligence. Her name is Diella, which means "sunlight" in Albanian, and she will be responsible for all public procurement. - the publication writes.

According to media reports, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama mused that one day the country might have a digital minister and even an AI prime minister, but few thought that day would come so soon.

At a Socialist Party meeting in Tirana on Thursday, where Rama announced which ministers would be dismissed and which would remain for another term, he also introduced Diella, the only non-human member of the government. - adds the publication.

Rama stated that decisions regarding tenders will be made outside the ministries and transferred into the hands of Diella, who is the servant of public procurement. He said that the process will be phased, but Albania will become a country where public tenders will be 100 percent incorruptible, and every public fund passing through the tender procedure will be 100 percent transparent.

Diella will evaluate tenders and will have the right to hire talent from all over the world, while overcoming the fear of bias and administrative rigidity.

