Ukraine demands a specific date for EU accession after completing anti-corruption reforms - Kachka

Ukraine wants a clear date for EU accession and has completed a key stage of anti-corruption reforms. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka during a forum in Davos, UNN reports.

He emphasized that Ukraine is at the final and most difficult stage of anti-corruption reforms. Last year, NABU initiated 737 cases, SAP filed 124 charges against 280 people, and courts handed down 93 verdicts against 130 people.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has committed to resolving all problematic issues this year, implementing the necessary reforms, and moving towards EU accession, so that next year membership can be discussed not as a dream, but as a real goal.

We agree with the merit-based approach to EU accession, but we want a commitment to admit us by a certain date, not sometime in the indefinite future. And if we are talking about complex issues, we need to find a solution on how to bring Ukraine into the EU and ensure duty-free exports for certain territories to the US side. Although this is difficult in trade, in EU trade law - Kachka said.

