Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027: von der Leyen answered whether it is realistic

Ukraine is on the right path to membership in the European Union, but it is not yet possible to name a specific date for accession. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, answering a question about the prospects of Ukraine's membership by 2027 during a press conference in Kyiv on February 24, 2026, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, accession to the EU is a "merit-based" process, and the pace depends primarily on the candidate country.

The answer is absolutely obvious — yes, of course. Ukraine is already on the right track to become a member of the European Union - said von der Leyen.

She emphasized that Ukraine is demonstrating a high pace of reforms, despite the full-scale war.

I can say that Ukraine is fighting with this speed in an outstanding way, implementing the necessary reforms. These are quite complex reforms, not easy to implement. I am struck by the extraordinary progress that Ukraine has made, despite the fact that a war for survival is being waged at this time. - noted the President of the European Commission.

At the same time, von der Leyen emphasized that the EU will support Ukraine to maintain the pace of changes and prevent them from slowing down.

From our side, a date is not yet possible, but, of course, the support, thanks to which you can achieve your goal, will definitely be provided - she added.

Recall

The EU is preparing a number of options for securing Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement.