Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that our country is completing preparations for the opening of all six negotiation clusters necessary for full membership in the European Union. Zelenskyy stated this in response to media questions, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the high pace of reforms, the head of state acknowledged that the political readiness of some EU leaders remains questionable due to external influence from the aggressor country. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of signing a document with a clear accession date, as membership in the union is not only an economic step but also a fundamental guarantee of Ukraine's security.

Obstacles to European integration and the Kremlin's influence

According to the president, Russia will try to block Ukraine's path to the EU, using governments loyal to it within the bloc. Zelenskyy warned partners against trusting Putin's promises, emphasizing that Moscow will use all levers of pressure, including through Hungary, to prevent Ukraine's integration into the European family.

You know why, who is the reason and who is blocking it. Ukraine has said many times that by 2027, it will be technically ready to become an EU member. Of course, this does not depend on Ukraine. The question will be for the leaders. We clearly know that Putin, whatever he promises today about not blocking our accession to the EU, he will block it – through Hungary, through someone else. But he does not want Ukraine to become a full member of the EU – Zelenskyy noted.

The President concluded that Ukraine needs specifics in its relations with partners, as the country's technical readiness already outpaces the political decisions of some bloc members.

Official Kyiv insists on setting deadlines, as full integration into European structures is an integral part of protecting the state from future enemy encroachments.

