Donbas for borderlands is not an exchange: Zelenskyy explained why a territorial exchange is impossible

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 2242 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 9884 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 8194 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 34426 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 67751 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 63723 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 68322 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75377 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75351 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78718 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
56%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 20226 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 17005 views
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 10412 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 24089 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 12842 views
Publications
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 3496 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 9824 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 127006 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 132769 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 113797 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Kuwait
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 1168 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 68908 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 66682 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 62023 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 60309 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Donbas for borderlands is not an exchange: Zelenskyy explained why a territorial exchange is impossible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

President Zelenskyy does not consider exchanging Donbas for the border territories of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. He noted that it is difficult for the enemy to hold border territories, and Donbas is a strategic target for the Russian Federation.

Donbas for borderlands is not an exchange: Zelenskyy explained why a territorial exchange is impossible

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not consider the option of exchanging territories of Donbas not captured by Russia for temporarily occupied areas in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as these are incomparable things. He said this in response to journalists' questions during a press conference on March 2, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is extremely difficult for the enemy to hold border territories, and Russia understands this.

"When we talk about border territories, any of them, it is very difficult for the enemy to hold them. Russia clearly understands that they will not be able to hold them. The time will come and we will push them out of these territories," the president noted.

He stressed that this is not a "gift" for Ukraine, but rather different directions in terms of strategic value and the goals of Russian aggression.

"Donbas, the east of our state, they understand what for. For them, this is a goal," Zelenskyy added.

The head of state also noted that Russia's strategic intentions have not changed in general, although the aggressor's appetite may have decreased somewhat, but only temporarily.

"Their goals, in principle, have not changed. One can say that their appetite has decreased a little, but that is for now," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is not talking about exchanging small territories on the border for a significant part of Donbas or Donetsk region, which it currently controls.

"Therefore, we are not talking about exchanging small territories on the border for a large territory of Donbas or Donetsk region, which we control today," the head of state summarized.

Recall

The Kremlin stated that its position on negotiations on Ukraine remains unchanged amid the conflict in Iran. The spokesman for the Russian president said that the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei did not affect Moscow's approach to resolving the "Ukrainian conflict".

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran